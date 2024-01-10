SUBSCRIBE
32
0
Artificial IntelligenceChannel StrategyCloudCompaniesEmerging TechSecurity

Impact of HPE’s US$14 billion buy of Juniper huge: Dell’Oro Group

Paul Barker
Pictured is Antonio Neri, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of HPE. The acquisition of Juniper, he said, "represents an important inflection point in the industry."

Describing it as a “tectonic shift” for the networking industry, industry analyst Mauricio Sanchez has predicted that yesterday’s US$14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks by HPE will clearly extend the latter’s reach into distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack protection offerings, firewalls, cloud workload security, and distributed cloud networking markets.

Sanchez, senior director of enterprise security and networking research at Dell’Oro Group, wrote in an advisory released late last night that “Juniper has long been known as a premier service provider router company, and, more recently, as a darling in the enterprise networking space with the AI-powered MIST WLAN solutions.

“HPE has been in the networking industry even longer, going back to the 1980s, and most recently, a well-regarded enterprise networking player with Aruba campus solutions. However, both firms have a wider portfolio that spans the network security and SASE/SD-WAN technology landscape.”

He said key strengths of the deal are the fact that Juniper brings a number of network security technologies that HPE lacks, and that its reputation in the cloud and comms service provider space will help HPE’s overall credibility.

The major weakness is that “Juniper’s network security market share is small compared to the big three of Cisco, Fortinet, and Palo Alto Networks.”

According to a release issued by the two companies, the acquisition – an all-cash transaction of US$40 per share – is “expected to double HPE’s networking business, creating a new networking leader with a comprehensive portfolio that presents customers and partners with a compelling new choice to drive business value.

“The explosion of AI and hybrid cloud-driven business is accelerating demand for secure, unified technology solutions that connect, protect, and analyze companies’ data from edge to cloud. These trends, and AI specifically, will continue to be the most disruptive workloads for companies, and HPE has been aligning its portfolio to capitalize on these substantial IT trends with networking as a critical connective component.”

Upon completion of the sale, which is expected to close either the end of this year or early 2025, Juniper chief executive officer (CEO) Rami Rahim will lead the combined HPE networking business and report to HPE president and CEO Antonio Neri.

Neri, in the release, said the acquisition represents “an important inflection point in the industry and will change the dynamics in the networking market and provide customers and partners with a new alternative that meets their toughest demands.

“This transaction will strengthen HPE’s position at the nexus of accelerating macro-AI trends, expand our total addressable market, and drive further innovation for customers as we help bridge the AI-native and cloud-native worlds, while also generating significant value for shareholders.”

During a press briefing this morning, Rahim said, “those who know Juniper know that we were born in the era of the internet, and we build the products that help the internet scale to what it is today. Fast forward to today, the biggest inflection since the dawn of the internet itself is artificial intelligence, it is AI.

“And the thing that I am most excited about with this combination is that we will be able to bring the depth and the breadth of the portfolios necessary to capture the full market opportunity that AI presents in front of us. I think that combination is going to be incredibly powerful to solving our customers most compelling AI needs in the market.”

Neri added that the combination of the two companies, “will not only will make us more relevant, it’s going to disrupt the networking market, and it’s going to deliver significant value to our combined shareholders.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Paul Barker
Paul Barker
Paul Barker is the founder of PBC Communications, an independent writing firm that specializes in freelance journalism. His work has appeared in a number of technology magazines and online with the subject matter ranging from cybersecurity issues and the evolving world of edge computing to information management and artificial intelligence advances.
Previous article
Leaders looking for a unified, built-in governance of data and AI: MIT report
Next article
CES 2024: Why the AI PC? Intel’s Pat Gelsinger makes a case

Featured Articles

Leveraging ERP and AI to Anticipate and Respond to Consumer Behaviour

As companies aim to stay ahead of the curve with new...
Read more

Three reasons NOT to invest in Cybersecurity

By: Martin Hoz Are you an executive within a medium or large...
Read more

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2024

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.