Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Infrastructure

HP launches Z2 G9 SFF compact professional PC

Tom Li
Z2 G9 SFF front shot
The Z2 G9 SFF. Source: HP

HP has announced its Z2 G9 small form-factor (SFF) desktop PCs aimed at professionals working in tight spaces.

Z2 G9 SFF as a monitor stand
Size matters. For an enterprise PC packing high-performance hardware, the HP Z2 G9 SFF is impressively compact. Source: HP

While HP offers other compact desktops, such as the Z2 G9 Mini announced earlier this month, the Z2 G9 SFF is special in that it comes with full-length professional graphics cards. Full-length dedicated graphics cards generally have better cooling and faster performance than laptop variants, which are often used in compact PCs, laptops and SFF desktops to reduce their size.

HP says the Z2 G9 SFF undergoes 360,000 hours of rigorous testing and is certified for pro apps.

HP Z2 G9 SFF specifications

Device HP Z2 G9 SFF
Processor 12th generation Intel Core i3, i5, i7 and i9 processors in both unlocked and vPro options.
Memory Up to 128GB, ECC or non-ECC
Storage Up to 36 TB PCIe SSD storage with RAID support. HDD options available.
Graphics
  • Integrated: Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • Entry: Nvidia T400 or T600
  • Midrange: AMD Radeon Pro W6600, Nvidia T1000, or Nvidia RTX A2000
  • High-end: Nvidia RTX A4000, AMD Radeon RX 6700XT
Connectivity Intel and Nvidia Mellanox options including 10Gbps Ethernet ports and Wi-Fi 6e options.
Ports
  • Front: 4 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 10Gbps (1 charging), 1 universal audio jack, DVD-writer
  • Rear:1 audio-in; 1 audio-out, 1 RJ-45 Ethernet, 2 DisplayPort 1.4, 2 USB Type-A 10Gbps, 1 USB Type-A 5Gbps, 3 USB Type-A 480Mbps
  • Other: USB-C, HDMI, Displayport, VGA, Thunderbolt, and SD card reader options are available
Size and weight 38.4 x 30.8 x 10 cm (15.1 x 12.1 x 3.95 inches), 5.9kg (13.1lbs)
Power supply Up to 550W, up to 92 per cent efficient
Operating systems Windows 11 Home, Pro, or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Pricing and availability Available late March, pricing is TBA

 

The Z2 G9 SFF uses Intel’s 12th gen Core i3 to i9 processors, including vPro and K-series SKUs that support overclocking. The processor can be paired with up to 128GB of error correction code (ECC) or non-ECC memory and up to 36TB of NVMe storage with support for RAID. In addition to the integrated Intel UHD 770 graphics, the Z2 G9 can be configured with dedicated Nvidia and AMD options such as the Nvidia RTX A4000 and the AMD Radeon RX 6700XT. Powering it all is up to a 550W power supply with 92 per cent efficiency. The datasheet did not specify the load condition for the power supply’s efficiency rating.

Given its powerful hardware, the Z2 G9 SFF is appreciably compact. The device measures just 38.4 cm wide, 30.8 cm deep, and 10 cm tall. Travelling with it is also possible as it weighs just 5.9kg (13.1 lbs).

Z2 G9 SFF rear I/O
The Z2 G9 SFF features a plethora of expansion slots and ports. Source: HP

Base port configuration options include four front-panel USB-A ports, audio jack, dedicated audio-in and audio-out ports, two display 1.4 ports, and six USB-A ports. Customers can also choose from a selection of optional ports including HDMI, VGA, USB-C and Thunderbolt. The device also comes with a DVD writer. Additionally, it comes with a range of Intel and Nvidia Mellanox network connectivity options, both wired and wireless.

Operating system choices include Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home, or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

The HP Z2 SFF G9 should be available in late March. HP has yet to announce its official pricing.

