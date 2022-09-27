Hashtag Trending Sept. 27 – TikTok faces fine from U.K.; Apple to make iPhone 14 in India; Camera system using AI being tested to catch drivers on phones

TikTok could face a fine from the U.K. for failing to protect children’s privacy, Apple to manufacture the iPhone 14 in India, and a camera system using AI can catch drivers who are using their phones.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending. It’s Tuesday, September 27, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

The U.K.could fine TikTok 27 million pounds following an investigation that revealed the app may have breached the U.K.’s data protection law by failing to safeguard the privacy of children using the platform. The recent investigation found that TikTok may have processed data of children under 13 without appropriate parental consent and failed to be transparent with its users.

TikTok, along with TikTok Information Technologies UK, was issued a “notice of intent” from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). The ICO’s provisional view noted that TikTok breached U.K. data protection law between May 2018 and July 2020.

Source: Reuters

Apple revealed Monday that it will manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, as the tech giant plans to shift some of its production away from China. The company introduced the iPhone 14 earlier this month at an event. According to Reuters, analysts expect Apple to move about five per cent of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India. India is the world’s second-biggest smartphone market after China. Apple could make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025.

Source: Reuters

A camera system using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to catch drivers on their phones is being trialed by police in Devon and Cornwall. It is being tested on certain routes in the counties over the next few months. The AI will determine if motorists were using a handheld mobile phone or if drivers and passengers were without a seat belt. It can also determine how fast a vehicle is moving. According to the BBC, any images in which a potential offence is detected will then be looked over by a human. If an offence has been correctly identified, the driver will either be sent a warning note or a notice of intended prosecution.

Source: BBC

Engineers at the University of California, Riverside are developing low-cost, robotic “clothing” to help kids with cerebral palsy regain their arm movements. Cerebral palsy is a common cause of serious physical disability in childhood, and the devices being developed through this project are meant to offer long-term daily assistance for those living with it. Enabled by a $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation, this project is focusing on building devices from soft textiles, as opposed to rigid materials used for robots, which will also facilitate more natural limb functioning. It will focus on constructing the robot, but also developing the algorithms that teach the machine to predict movements the wearer wants to make.

Source: UC Riverside

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash briefings or your Google Home daily briefing. Make sure to sign up for our Daily IT Wire newsletter to get all the news that matters directly in your inbox every day. Also, catch the next episode of Hashtag Tendances, our weekly Hashtag Trending episode in French, which drops every Thursday morning. If you have a suggestion or a tip, drop us a line in the comments or via email. Thank you for listening, I’m Tom Li.