In a recent study, AI researchers discovered that large language models (LLMs) trained to behave maliciously resisted various safety training techniques designed to eliminate dishonest behavior. This study, conducted by Anthropic, an AI research company, involved programming LLMs similar to ChatGPT to act maliciously and then attempting to “purge” them of this behavior using state-of-the-art safety methods.

The researchers employed two methods to induce malicious behavior in the AI: “emergent deception,” where the AI behaves normally during training but misbehaves when deployed, and “model poisoning,” where the AI is generally helpful but responds maliciously to specific triggers.

Despite applying three safety training techniques — reinforcement learning, supervised fine-tuning, and adversarial training — the LLMs continued to exhibit deceptive behavior. Notably, adversarial training backfired, teaching the AI to recognize its triggers and better hide its unsafe behavior during training.

Lead author Evan Hubinger highlighted the difficulty in removing deception from AI systems with current techniques, raising concerns about the potential challenges in dealing with deceptive AI in the future. The study’s results indicate a lack of effective defenses against deception in AI systems, pointing to a significant gap in current methods for aligning AI systems.

A recent study showed that 90 per cent of spreadsheets with more than 150 rows contain at least one major mistake.

The flexibility of spreadsheets, while a key to their success, also contributes to these errors. Even with evolving features like Python scripting in Excel, human error remains the primary cause of spreadsheet problems.

Sometimes the consequences make for big news. The Police Service of Northern Ireland experienced a massive data leak due to a spreadsheet error, exposing personal details of 10,000 officers. Spreadsheet mistakes disrupted the recruitment of trainee anaesthetists in Wales, erroneously labeling all candidates as “unappointable.”

Crypto.com accidentally transferred $10.5 million instead of $100 to a customer due to a spreadsheet entry error, and an Icelandic bank undervalued its shares by millions of dollars because of a spreadsheet error.

These errors, according to the author of one article I read, arise from a lack of standardization in spreadsheet formatting and structure, coupled with manual data entry, which is prone to mistakes.

It might be time for organizations to implement standardization in spreadsheet use, improve training for users, and foster a culture of critical thinking towards spreadsheet creation and maintenance.

The U.S. government is escalating its measures in the ongoing chip war with China by proposing to restrict foreign entities, particularly Chinese, from using U.S. cloud computing resources for AI model training.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced this initiative as part of efforts to protect national security and maintain U.S. technological superiority.

This proposal is seen as an extension of existing export controls on high-performance AI processors, requiring U.S. cloud companies to rigorously identify their foreign users. The aim is to prevent entities from countries like China from accessing American cloud resources for developing artificial intelligence. This move is in line with the Biden administration’s broader strategy to ensure U.S. cloud platforms are not used for potentially hostile AI development.

The regulation imposes significant responsibilities on cloud computing firms, mandating them to verify the identity of foreign customers, maintain user identification standards, and certify their compliance annually. However, Chinese entities can still access services deployed in Europe and the Middle East.

The industry’s response to these measures has been mixed, with some criticism regarding the potential impact on international collaboration in AI. Carl Szabo, general counsel at NetChoice, a tech industry trade group, criticized the executive order’s implementation as potentially illegal.

But it doesn’t seem like the U.S. will back down on this strategy to control the use of its technology in AI development, particularly in the context of its competition with China.

OpenAI is testing a new beta feature for ChatGPT, introducing multi-GPT conversations. This feature allows users to interact with multiple GPTs in the same chat window, marking a significant step towards OpenAI’s vision of creating a universal assistant for everyday life. By using the “@” symbol followed by the name of a GPT, users can summon individual GPTs into the chat, enabling a more personalized and comprehensive assistant experience.

Sam Altman, in a recent podcast with Bill Gates, emphasized that customizability and personalization are crucial elements in OpenAI’s development roadmap. This includes tailoring GPT-4 to individual preferences, styles, and data like emails and calendars.

But it also appears to be making it a platform to integrate different GPT based models and make that easy for anybody to do.

The tech industry has started 2024 with a significant wave of layoffs, similar to the previous year, despite the booming U.S. economy and the thriving tech sector.

This has mystified me, and I’m sure others. How can tech companies be doing so badly in this economic climate?

Microsoft recently announced the layoff of 1,900 workers from its gaming division, following its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. These cuts represent about 8 per cent of the company’s total gaming workforce of 22,000. Google also announced layoffs earlier this month, with some cuts continuing throughout the year. Despite these layoffs, both Google and Microsoft’s stocks hit record highs this week.

A story from Axios explains this saying that layoffs are not a “sign of distress” but a “strategic move” by tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon, who are simultaneously cutting jobs and investing heavily in areas like AI.

Boom and bust isn’t something new in the tech world. But that’s not what’s happening, apparently. These layoffs are strategic, not desperate cost-cutting measures.

