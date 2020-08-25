Hashtag Trending – Apple says sorry to WordPress; Making virtual events; Neuralink demo announced

Apple apologizes to WordPress, LinkedIn is chatty about virtual events, and Elon Musk says we can expect a Neuralink demo this week.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Tuesday, August 25, and I’m your host Baneet Braich

Apple has backed off from forcing WordPress into in-app purchases. Apple was initially wanting to block updates to the WordPress iOS app until WordPress enabled in-app purchases that give Apple a 30% cut on sales. Now Apple is saying sorry for the confusion. Industry experts have suggested that Apple was pushing WordPress into selling domain names with Apple’s in-app payment system. Although the app did promote paid subscriptions, it didn’t let users buy the subscriptions.

Since the pandemic, virtual events have proven successful but also presented unique challenges. A current thread on LinkedIn shows some insightful tips to nail those virtual events. From the speaker’s standpoint, one user has said you really need to work 10x harder to keep the audience engaged and interested. Breakout rooms have been a good place to act as transitions and have other conversations flowing. Active chats are important to keep audiences conveniently engaged. Another user even created an Instagram filter for the virtual event which was successfully promoted by hosts and community influencers. Check out the thread for more ideas and insights, which you can find on ITWorldCanada.com

Elon Musk is going to be unveiling Neuralink’s development this week. The brain-machine interface technology will provide a live demonstration of neuron activity. Not much is known about the chip but Musk has trickled out some information. For example, he says wearers will be able to stream music directly to their brains. The chip could also help control hormone levels. Mending human activity and AI the chip will gather huge amounts of data from brain neuron signals that gradually teach Neuralink’s software. Neuron signals are used by the brain to communicate with the rest of the body. We’ll see what Neuralink has in store for us later this week.

That's all the tech news that's trending right now.

