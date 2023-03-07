Governments of Canada and Ontario invest over $109 million to bring high-speed internet to home and rural communities in Ontario

The governments of Canada and Ontario have announced a total investment of $109 million to bring high speed Internet access to over 19,000 homes, businesses and rural communities in Ontario.

The investments were pledged during two separate announcements last week:

These announcements build on the existing Canada-Ontario broadband partnership, announced in July 2021 to support large-scale fibre-based projects with a joint provincial-federal investment of more than $1.2 billion. This historic investment was said to bring high speed internet to nearly 280,000 rural Ontario households.

The new projects also advance the government of Canada’s commitment to provide high-speed internet access to 98 per cent of Canadians by 2026, and 100 per cent by 2030.

The government of Ontario has also committed to bring high speed internet access to every community in Ontario by the end of 2025, and has finalized agreements totalling more than $2.2 billion for nearly 200 broadband projects across the province, as of Feb. 2023.

So far, 93.5 per cent of Canadian households have access to high speed internet, or are targeted to receive access through existing program commitments, compared to just 79 per cent in 2014, the two governments said in a release.