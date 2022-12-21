Government of Canada to invest $4 million to boost economic growth through green manufacturing initiative

Today, the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) announced an investment of up to C$4 million for the Yves Landry Foundation (YLF) to deliver the Achieving Innovation and Manufacturing Excellence Green Initiative (AIME Green).

The YLF is a not-for-profit charitable organization established by Canada’s manufacturing and business sectors. It is designed to advance technological education and skills training to address the skilled labour and technical professional shortages impacting the country.

“We are thrilled that the Federal Economic Development Agency of Southern Ontario has entrusted us with this important initiative. We have a long standing history of supporting the manufacturing sector,” said Karyn Brearley, executive director, Yves Landry Foundation. “It is essential that SME’s manufacture products that use processes and products which reduce harmful environmental impacts, conserve energy and our precious natural resources using earth-friendly materials that are safe for employees, communities and consumers. And this can only be achieved by having a highly qualified workforce. We are very pleased the government continues to support our AIME programming.”

Through the AIME Green initiative, southern Ontario small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the manufacturing sector will be able to receive up to C$100,000 to upskill and train their workforces to adopt green manufacturing solutions. Eligible organizations will have access to programs that help support the adoption of new technology, green processes or procedures, or highly skilled personnel in areas that lead to sustainable innovation.

As the demand for sustainable innovations and green products increases, the Government of Canada is committing to investing in local businesses and organizations to help them with their sustainability journey.

“When we invest in Canadian manufacturers and the organizations that support them, like the Yves Landry Foundation, we increase Canada’s potential and grow the economy,” said the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. “Today’s investment will bolster Canada’s path to be a global leader in cleaner and greener manufacturing while creating good jobs across southern Ontario.”



FedDev says that, through the program, YLF will support 36 SMEs, create 400 jobs, and maintain 1,050 jobs in the manufacturing sector. To apply, SME’s can visit the AIME Green webpage. The application deadline is March 31, 2023.