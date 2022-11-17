Government of Canada invests over C$4 million to support electric vehicle and clean technology

Today, Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (Fed Dev Ontario) announced an investment of over C$4 million to support two Ottawa-based tech companies: BluWave-ai Inc. and Tehama Inc.

BluWave-ai is a cleantech company that uses AI (artificial intelligence) to help utility companies add renewable energy sources to their electricity grid. It obtained a repayable contribution of C$1.7 million aimed at building and commercializing software products to manage Electric Vehicle (EV) fleet operations while reducing energy consumption and carbon-emitting vehicles.

Tehama offers cloud-based remote workplace Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions for SMEs (small to medium-sized enterprises) and large enterprises. It is seeking to integrate new technologies and expand its cybersecure platform, and obtained a repayable contribution of C$2.7 million.

The combined investment leverages C$12.6 million in private sector support to the region.

“Today’s announcement will help home-grown technologies, while supporting the creation of over 85 high-quality jobs across the Ottawa region.” said Jenna Sudds, parliamentary secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and Member of Parliament for Kanata–Carleton.