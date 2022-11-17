SUBSCRIBE
11
0
CloudCompaniesGovernment & Public SectorSustainability

Government of Canada invests over C$4 million to support electric vehicle and clean technology

Ashee Pamma

Today, Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (Fed Dev Ontario) announced an investment of over C$4 million to support two Ottawa-based tech companies: BluWave-ai Inc. and Tehama Inc.

BluWave-ai is a cleantech company that uses AI (artificial intelligence) to help utility companies add renewable energy sources to their electricity grid. It obtained a repayable contribution of C$1.7 million aimed at building and commercializing software products to manage Electric Vehicle (EV) fleet operations while reducing energy consumption and carbon-emitting vehicles.

Tehama offers cloud-based remote workplace Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions for SMEs (small to medium-sized enterprises) and large enterprises. It is seeking to integrate new technologies and expand its cybersecure platform, and obtained a repayable contribution of C$2.7 million.

The combined investment leverages C$12.6 million in private sector support to the region.

“Today’s announcement will help home-grown technologies, while supporting the creation of over 85 high-quality jobs across the Ottawa region.” said Jenna Sudds, parliamentary secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and Member of Parliament for Kanata–Carleton.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
SAP launches low code solution, training to help close skills gap

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2022

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.