SUBSCRIBE
25
0
Communications & TelecomDevelopmentGovernment & Public SectorInfrastructure

Government of Canada invests $94 million to provide high-speed internet access to homes and communities in Newfoundland and Labrador

Ashee Pamma

Today, the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador announced an investment of up to C$94 million to provide high speed internet access to 36,000 homes and 350 rural, remote, and Indigenous communities across the eastern province. 

Bell and Xplore will be responsible for connecting these homes and communities by December 2025 and March 2026, respectively.

Today’s announcement is part of an existing historic agreement between the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador, announced in February 2022, to invest up to C$136 million to connect all remaining rural, remote, and Indigenous homes throughout the province to high-speed internet.

Since 2015, the government of Canada has invested over C$146 million in connectivity projects in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“We all know that internet is no longer a luxury in this day and age—it’s a necessity. That’s why our federal government made a historic commitment to connect 98 per cent of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100 per cent by 2030,” said Minister of Rural Economic Development Gudie Hutchings.

So far, 93.5 per cent of Canadian homes have access to high-speed Internet or are targeted to receive access through existing program commitments.

Residents can track the progress of the broadband project in their communities, see its estimated completion date, and more, through canada.ca/rural.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Phishing still the leading way attackers breach security controls: IBM

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Featured Reads

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.