Google warns that Gemini AI conversations are not private: Hashtag Trending, Wednesday, February 14th, 2024

Google advises you to be careful about what you say to its new AI model Gemini, ChatGPT is getting a memory, burglars have found a way to easily jam cloud based alarm systems and more from the X files – the Musk is out there.

All this and more on this – this ain’t Vegas – what happens in AI doesn’t stay in AI – edition of Hashtag Trending. I’m your host Jim Love, CIO of IT World Canada and TechNewsDay in the US.

Google is warning users of its new Gemini app that their conversations with the app may not be as private as you might think. It turns out, while you’re chatting away, seeking help or maybe just killing time, there are human eyes that might see those conversations. And here’s the part that might make you pause: even if you hit delete, those chats could hang around for up to three years.

So, what’s Google’s advice? Pretty straightforward – don’t spill your secrets to Gemini. Google’s being upfront about it, which is good. They’re saying, “Hey, we’re using some of this chat to make Gemini smarter, and just so you know, real people might get a glimpse.”

And for anyone thinking, “No big deal, I’ll just delete my chat if I say something I shouldn’t,” well, Google’s got news for you. Even if you delete the chat, Google doesn’t delete it. It’s stored away from your Google account but it’s not deleted.

And it’s not just your chat information, if you check the Gemini Apps Privacy Hub you will see that Gemini is keeping conversations, but also locations, feedback and usage information.

In this age where AI is becoming more predominant in our lives, Google’s warning is a reminder to think before we speak and to ask before we trust.

So next time you’re about to share something with Gemini, maybe ask yourself: would I want someone else reading this? If not, maybe keep that thought offline.

Sources include: ZDNET

And in another story about AI remembering, OpenAI is rolling out a new feature for ChatGPT – it’s giving it a memory.

This isn’t just about ChatGPT remembering your name or your favorite color. It’s about tailoring responses based on your previous interactions, making each conversation more relevant and personalized than the last.

This new feature is being tested on a select group of both casual and paid users, but is planned to be rolled out to all users in the future.

You can now ask ChatGPT to remember specific details or preferences, and it’ll carry that knowledge into future chats. It’s like custom instructions but stored conversationally.

If you’re worried about privacy, OpenAI claims you will have full visibility into what ChatGPT remembers, with the option to delete anything you’re not comfortable with, or even wipe the slate clean.

You can also switch off the memory feature anytime, a kind of incognito mode, ensuring your queries stay off the record.

OpenAI is also trying to ensure that ChatGPT steers clear of remembering sensitive info, like health details, unless you explicitly say it’s okay.

This is another step into the the future of AI interactions, more personalized and perhaps more meaningful conversations, further bridging the gap between human and machine communication. As ChatGPT gets smarter, our chats are set to become more insightful, more personal, and even more human.

Sources include: Axios

And it seemed like the EU had gotten one up on Apple, forcing the company to open its app store but Apple’s answer is what some are calling “malicious compliance.”

Apple will allow alternative app stores and perhaps even “side-loading” or adding apps without going through an app store, but at a cost that’s causing a stir among developers.

While technically adhering to the new regulations, Apple plans to impose hefty commission fees on developers who operate outside its own App Store.

For developers, the new policy is a double-edged sword. Apps that gain significant traction, exceeding 1 million downloads, will be subject to a “Core Technology Fee” of about half a Euro for every first download. That’s about 53 cents US and almost 75 cents Canadian.

And app updates are considered new installations.

As one developer who did a feature on this on YouTube pointed out, his first Chrome extension went viral and got several million downloads. If that had been under this arrangement, he would have owed Apple millions of dollars.

So Epic Games may have the deep pockets to invest so that they can finally get their own Fortnite game out there after they were thrown out of the app store for refusing to use Apple’s payment system, but smaller developers may not be able to pay or to take the risks. And even though Apple will be forced to let games use their own payment methods, they apparently will be levying a fee for that which might end up being as costly using Apple Pay.

This has pointed out the big difference between Google and Apple’s ecosystems. Android has long supported alternative means of app installation, offering developers and users more freedom. Platforms like F-Droid and the Aurora store provide avenues for app distribution without the hefty fees and restrictions Apple is imposing.

While Apple argues its policies are in place to protect users, critics see them as a means to preserve market dominance and profit margins.

The EU Commission plans to review Apple’s compliance in March 2024, and given the reaction from the tech community, one thing is clear: the clash between regulation and corporate strategy is far from over.

Sources include: Tutanota Blog

In a concerning trend burglars have upped their game by employing Wi-Fi jammers to disable home security systems, marking a sophisticated evolution in residential burglary tactics. Over the past six months, nine robberies in a town in Minnesota have been attributed to this method, targeting affluent neighborhoods and specifically choosing homes when they are unoccupied to avoid any confrontations.

These Wi-Fi jammers, which can be purchased online for $40 to $1,000, don’t just block signals; they flood the network with noise, making it impossible for legitimate traffic to reach connected devices like surveillance cameras. This tactic allows thieves to enter homes undetected, making off with safes, jewelry, and other valuables.

The use of such jammers is illegal under federal law, but, as they interfere with authorized radio communications, including emergency services and GPS. But that’s unlikely to deter criminals and the availability of these devices from international sellers makes them readily available despite being banned.

Cybersecurity experts suggest several measures to counteract the threat posed by Wi-Fi jammer burglaries. Homeowners are advised to use hardline cameras that connect to local storage, install non-wireless security alarms and lights, and leave lights or a TV on when away to make their homes appear occupied.

I think having a nosey neighbour might be another low tech alternative to be considered.

Sources include: TechSpot

Broadcom has officially ended the era of free VMware ESXi hypervisor, removing all doubt that the company is not interested in the small business market. This decision, revealed in a recent knowledge base article, removes the free version of ESXi from VMware’s website.

The free ESXi version, known for its limitations on core usage, memory, and lack of management features, has been a staple for testing, tinkering, and educational purposes. It served as a gateway for many IT professionals and enthusiasts into the VMware ecosystem, often leading to full production deployments.

VMware continues to offer trialware versions and maintains the VMware User Group (VMUG) “advantage” licensing, providing some avenues for users to access the hypervisor without the full cost.

While some industry analysts see this as a minor adjustment, given the availability of trial editions and alternative free hypervisors in the market, others interpret it as a clear message from Broadcom, that they are not interested in smaller customers and hobbyist users.

This strategy aligns with Broadcom’s broader goals to increase VMware’s profitability, with recent decisions such as the requirement for operating a minimum of 3,500 cores for inclusion in its cloud partner program.

The focus on larger, more lucrative engagements, is at the expense of the broader, community-driven support that has fueled VMware’s growth over the years.

The end of free ESXi and the shift towards subscription-based and core-count licensing models may reshape VMware’s market position, pushing smaller customers to alternatives such as Nutanix, Scale Computing, Microsoft or Red Hat.

Sources include: The Register

Journalist and author Séamas O’Reilly experienced what he describes as a “surreal” turn of events when his X account (formerly Twitter) was suspended hours after he critiqued the platform in an article for the Irish Examiner. O’Reilly, whose account boasted over 100,000 followers and had been active for around 14 years, pinpointed the suspension to his commentary on the platform’s bot issue, labeling it as “unusable.”

In his article, O’Reilly highlighted the irony of a scam bot carrying a blue check mark, indicating it paid monthly fees to X, under the ownership of Elon Musk. He suggested that the financial model disincentivizes the platform from taking action against such bots. The suspension notice cited “platform manipulation and spam” as reasons, charges O’Reilly contests.

Some might find the ironic, given Musk’s proclaimed commitment to the principle of free speech. In fact, Musk has kept people on the platform whose statements are so offensive that sponsors fled the platform in droves.

O’Reilly, who uses the platform for his journalism, has appealed for reinstatement but that appeal has, so far, gone unanswered.

Source: The Irish Times

Hashtag Trending goes to air five days a week with daily news and a weekend interview show that we creatively called – the weekend edition.

We love to hear from you. Send us a note at [email protected] or drop us a comment under the show notes at itworldcanada.com/podcasts – look for Hashtag Trending.

Thanks for listening and have a wonderful Wednesday.