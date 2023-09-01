SUBSCRIBE
28
0
Artificial IntelligenceSustainability

Google adds AI-infused sustainability tools to Google Maps Platform

Ashee Pamma
Source: Google Cloud

Google is equipping developers with three environment APIs for the Google Maps Platform to help them create new sustainability tools.

The company made the announcement Wednesday at Google Next 2023 in San Francisco.

Saleem Van Groenou, product manager, environment APIs at Google, explained during a breakout session that the launch of the APIs is Google’s first step towards making Google Maps Platform “the leading destination for developers to access unique hyperlocal sustainability and climate data and insights.”

The three new APIs announced are Solar, Air quality and Pollen.

The goal of the Solar API, Google said, is to help solar companies give homeowners the information they need to make informed decisions about solar panel installation. It has two distinct functionalities: Building Insights and Data layers, which address solar viability and design of solar systems, respectively.

The Solar API surfaces building, rooftop, shading, and panel configuration data covering over 320 million buildings in 40 countries.

The Air Quality API gives companies access to air quality data, and the ability to visualize pollution via heatmaps and deliver pollutant details and recommendations to target audiences. 

Google says it combines information from government monitoring stations, low-cost sensors, meteorological data, satellites, land cover, and live traffic information so that it can provide information even when one data source is unavailable.

Google also introduced the Pollen API that provides localized pollen count data, heatmap visualizations, detailed plant allergen information, and actionable tips for allergy sufferers to limit exposure.

The API calculates the seasonality and daily number of pollen grains on a 1×1 km2 grid in over 65 countries worldwide, offering an up to 5-day pollen forecast encompassing 3 plant types and 15 species.

Finally, Google announced that Photorealistic 3D Tiles, first launched in experimental phase at Google IO in May, is moving into preview soon. This product offers a mesh model of the real world to create immersive 3D map experiences.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Google expands AI compute offerings, partnership with Nvidia and more
Next article
Panel examines the role humans must play living in a GenAI world

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.