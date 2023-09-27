SUBSCRIBE
21
0
CompaniesLeadershipPeople

Former Microsoft chief product officer to join Amazon

Lynn Greiner

Amazon chief executive officer (CEO) Andy Jassy today confirmed the rumours that have been circulating since Panos Panay’s abrupt departure from Microsoft: Panay will join Amazon at the end of October to head up its devices and services (D&S) business.

Panos Panay

Panay, the former executive vice president and chief product officer, left Microsoft just days before its big fall event last week, where the company announced two new Surface devices as well its major AI push in Windows.

He will be replacing Dave Limp, who is retiring from Amazon at the end of the year and will work with Panay for a couple of months to assist in the transition. CNBC reported Monday that Limp will become CEO of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight company, Blue Origin, in December.

In his new role, Panay will oversee Amazon’s Echo devices and Alexa smart assistant, as well as its tablets and other smart devices.

“As a strong product builder and inventor who has deep experience in both hardware and integrated services, Panos will be a great addition to our D&S organization moving forward,” Jassy said in a note to employees. “I remain quite excited about the invention happening and businesses that we’re building in D&S, and look forward to working with Panos.”

Added Limp, “I’ve known Panos for years, and believe he will be a great addition to this organization moving forward. He is a passionate product leader and I can’t wait to see what all of you invent together.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
Previous article
SCALE AI announces major AI healthcare initiative at ALL IN

Featured Article

ADaPT connects employers with highly skilled young workers

Future of Work
Help wanted. That’s what many tech companies across Canada are saying, and research shows that as the demand for skilled workers...
Read more

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.