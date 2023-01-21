SUBSCRIBE

Fighting back against cyber-scammers.Hashtag Trending Weekend Edition with Zach Schleien, the CEO of dating app Filteroff

Jim Love
Hosted by Jim Love
Security

I remember when my dad confessed to me that he’d fallen victim to an old scam where someone pretending to be one of the kids calls in the middle of the night and needs emergency funds sent by Western Union. I was flabergasted. My dad was a bright guy. He said he had some doubts, but it was the middle of the night and he was 83 years old at the time….

We had a friend that joined a dating service and met her soul mate. She corresponded with him. He travelled a lot. Cool. They were going to meet up. And then she said, that he had his funds tied up and he needed to get some temporary cash —

Woa….I couldn’t let her do that. She has very little of her own money. But when I told her this was a scam….she didn’t believe me. He didn’t ask for money, he was just explaining his problems. They were in love. Soul mates.

Somehow I talked her out of sending the money. Guess whose soul mate disappeared? Yup.

It makes my blood boil when I hear stories of people who have been taken in. It makes you want to fight back.

So when this story crossed my digital desk, I had to follow up on it. This was the message:

“I am the founder of the video speed dating app Filteroff, and as user numbers grew, so did the number of scammers harassing people for money.

We are a teeny startup. We have resources like two staplers, a handful of pens, and a computer charger. We couldn’t “throw money at the problem.”

Here’s what we did instead…”

Well, with that intro, I had to to invite our guest onto the podcast.  Check it out.

Love to hear what you think about the podcast. Give us a checkmark of an “X” in the comments below this article and drop me a note.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Jim Love
Jim Lovehttp://www.changethegame.ca
I've been in IT and business for over 30 years. I worked my way up, literally from the mail room and I've done every job from mail clerk to CEO. Today I'm CIO and Chief Digital Officer of IT World Canada - Canada's leader in ICT publishing and digital marketing.
Previous article
Canadian digital forensics specialist taken private, to merge with US partner

ITWC podcast network

Subscribe to ITWC podcasts and never fall behind on the conversation in technology again. Our daily podcasts are perfect to add to your smart speaker’s daily briefing or to your favourite podcast app on your smartphone. 

Cyber Security Today Podcast

Google
Apple
Spotify
Load more

#Hashtag Trending Podcast

Google
Apple
Spotify
Load more

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.