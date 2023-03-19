FBI arrests alleged head of BreachForums criminal market

An American believed to be behind the BreachForums criminal marketplace for selling stolen data has been arrested in a community just north of New York City.

According to an FBI affidavit filed in the Southern District of New York and posted by a court monitoring website, Conor Brian Fitzpatrick is believed to be the forum’s administrator, who used the nickname Pompompurin.

He was arrested in Peekskill, N.Y., Wednesday and charged with one count of conspiracy to solicit individuals with the purpose of selling unauthorized access devices.

“When I arrested the defendant on March 15, 2023, he stated to me in substance and in part that: a) his name was Conor Brian Fitzpatrick; b) he used the alias “pompompurin,” and c) he was the owner and administrator of “BreachForums,”” the affadavit says.

According to internet intelligence firm Webz.io, BreachForums was the top hacker website in 2022, with 225,000 registered members and 740,000 posts. It was created three weeks after police infiltrated and seized RaidForums in April, 2022. Pompompurin had been very active on RaidForums and apparently decided to build a replacement. Within six months, BreachForums had become one of the most popular platforms for hacking discussions, including the trade of leaked data.

That alone might have been enough to put Pompompurin in the sights of the FBI. But the agency had a bigger incentive: In November, 2021, the fbi.gov domain name and internet address were hacked and used to send out thousands of fake emails about a cybercrime investigation. According to cybersecurity reporter Brian Krebs, the person behind that was Pompompurin.

Law enforcement may have been after BreachForums for some time. According to CyberNews, last November BreachForums’ domain was suspended, although the site continued to operate.

Krebs reports that after the arrest, BreachForums still continues to operate. However, there’s a good chance its database — and information about posters — is now in the hands of U.S. law enforcement.

According to Webz.io, participants didn’t have to create an account to gain access to the BreachForums. Instead, there were premium sections and posts where the content was restricted, and only available to registered users. Some of the content could only be accessed by paying users.

The platform issued credits to reward users for their contributions. Credits could also be purchased and then used to unlock hidden content such as leaked databases and compromised accounts.