Ericsson announces new quantum research hub in Montreal

Today, telecommunications giant Ericsson announced that it has established a new quantum research hub in Montreal as part of its aim to best integrate quantum technologies into Canada’s communications networks. The company will partner with the University of Ottawa and the University of Sherbrooke to advance quantum research projects.

“At Ericsson Research, we are exploring future communications using quantum computing to build up what we call a network compute fabric, providing a unified, integrated execution environment for massively distributed intelligent applications.” said Magnus Frodigh, vice president and head of Ericsson Research. “The goal includes, but is not limited to, the exploration of quantum technologies that can have an exponential effect on computation time and memory footprint to solve challenging communication problems.”

Non-profit Mitacs will support the attraction, training, retention, and deployment of personnel in quantum science through internship experiences and professional skills development. Interns will work with researchers at Ericsson Canada and the University of Ottawa. Ericsson will also pair its researchers with post-doctoral fellows at the universities to carry out fellowships at Ericsson.

With these partnerships, Ericsson seeks to translate quantum research into commercial innovations and economic benefits that support the adoption of made-in-Canada solutions by businesses.

According to a study commissioned by the National Research Council (NRC) in 2020, it is estimated that, by 2045, the Canadian quantum industry will be a US$139 billion industry and account for 209,200 jobs.

Earlier this year, the government of Canada also announced the launch of the National Quantum Strategy, backed by an investment of C$360 million.

“Quantum technologies will shape the course of our future and Canada is at the forefront, leading the world in this emerging technology.” said Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, adding that the establishment of Ericsson’s new quantum research hub will foster partnerships between industry, government, and academia.