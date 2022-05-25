Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Data & AnalyticsLeadership

Equifax Canada names Sandy Kyriakatos as its new chief data officer

Tom Li

Equifax Canada, the Canadian branch of the American consumer credit reporting agency, has named Sandy Kyriakatos as its new chief data officer (CDO).

Sandy Kyriakatos, Equifax's new CDO
Sandy Kyriakatos, Equifax’s new CDO. Image credit: Equifax.

As Equifax’s new CDO, Kyriakatos leads the company’s consumer and commercial data teams, as well as managing data governance.

Kyriakatos has had extensive experience in highly-sensitive information roles. She was the first CDO for the Canada Border Services Agency as well as fot Employment and Social Development Canada. Additionally, she has led data and analytics at Loyalty One, SAS Canada, and Canada Post.

In the press release, the company attributed the need for the new role to its extensive technology and security transformation and said that it wants to expand accessibility to its products through improved data processing capabilities. It announced the call for talent in October of last year.

Equifax has made several major investments to bolster its data science capabilities, including completing the acquisition of Efficient Hire and Data-Crédito in 2021. Additionally, the company has been focusing heavily on developing Equifax Cloud, its cloud-native business insight platform.

“When a consumer allows us to add information we’ve never had before, we can help them achieve their goals,” said Kyriakatos in the press release.

