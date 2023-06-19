Ensono – A training and upskilling case study

Ensono is an expert technology adviser and managed services provider focused on accelerating clients’ digital transformation so they can achieve lasting business outcomes. Ensono helps companies optimize their systems across any hybrid environment with services such as consulting, mainframe, and application modernization, public cloud migrations, and cloud-native development.

With certified experts in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, and recognized as Microsoft Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year, Ensono is a truly international entity, with almost 3,000 associates around the world.

Ensono’s list of acquisitions in recent years speaks of a growing organization; but in this growth is the challenge of blending many different parts into a seamless whole. Daniel Reilly, training and development specialist at Ensono, confirmed as much in a recent conversation with ITWC.

“We have a melting pot of people and processes that we’re still trying to [sort out],” said Reilly. “In some areas of the business we’re more established and further forward. Some areas of the business will probably feel more ‘Wild West’ in a sense.”

Profit and acquisitions are all well and fine, but Reilly said organizations like his, with many moving parts located across the world, do well to focus on consolidation and standardization.

Training and upskilling has been a key area of focus for Ensono.

“In some regions people may feel there are roadblocks to progression,” he said. “Other regions may feel there’s an abundance of hiring and progression, while culturally in certain other regions you may get a higher attrition rate – a lot of bouncing around.”

A training platform like Pluralsight has given Ensono a welcome measure of stability as well as the ability to serve every kind of user, from those who are pressed for free time to the super-eager.

“[People in] some regions don’t necessarily have the capacity or time to undertake a huge amount of training whereas with others, you [won’t be able to] give them enough training.” It was important for Ensono to be mindful of these cultural and regional differences – and go with a training platform that could serve any and every kind of user.

The Pluralsight platform gives businesses (Ensono included) a clear path to giving their technology team members what they need, via courses, assessments, learning paths and labs, to become tech fluent.

This is particularly true when it comes to cloud.

The platform features a full range of expert-led courses and hands-on practical experiences, helping organizations attract and retain top talent with a cloud skill development program, effectively closing existing cloud skill gaps.

Through the platform Ensono has been able to better invest in its people.

“We focus on the upskilling element to our technical team so, naturally, the faster we can upskill individuals, [that more swiftly we can] resolve issues,” said Reilly.

People working for organizations that are willing to invest in their future will be more likely to stick around. “A more stable environment [means] better retention,” said Reilly. “The more we invest in our people … the [likely they will be to] stay, and the more we can promote within, [allowing them] to move up the chain.”

Ensono’s people are not only getting the certification training they need but also being empowered to do more and do better every single day.

“A lot of roles, certainly in [cloud and networks], are driven by certifications so their pay scale and development are driven by having to be certified,” said Reilly. “[But] having access to incredible content that can [also] also help these individuals in their day-to-day is essential.”

Read the Full Report: The Power of Upskilling in the Digital Era – A Tale of Two Companies

The Pluralsight platform is no generic “one size fits all” omni-trainer. Rather, it has enabled Ensono to really zero in on the needs of specific roles and individuals.

“We’re able to take a menu of competencies of what is needed for a specific team, and then, especially using AI tools … create three-, six-, nine-, and 12-month learning plans, and even downloadable five-day study guides that link to relevant content, which then marries up to the technical competencies aligned to [all the individual] roles.”

About the only thing a person needs to be aware of when it comes to Pluralsight is that, because there is so much under the hood of the platform, one must put effort into focusing on exactly what should be utilized for a specific role or team.

If someone is a level or level two engineer, for example, they’re going to need a very specific kind of learning content, said Reilly. “Pluralsight is fantastic, and a hugely vast platform. I’m on it all the time and can find anything I need; but for me, it’s about pulling out [specific content suited] to someone’s role … or proficiency level.”

Such precision gives managers clearer vision of what they have and what they need.

“[They’re] able to create heat maps of competency or skill competencies across [their] organization,” said Reilly. “Managers are able to see what the skill distribution is in technologies across their team, for example, which is hugely useful.”

This is the sweet spot for organizations motivated to keep growing.

“Based on competency assessments [thanks to Pluralsight’s platform], you can get curated content [geared to] people’s weaknesses – to push them to the next level,” said Reilly. “We can re-benchmark them … months later, and say, ‘We’ve seen skill growth and we can [prove] that skill growth.’”

This is useful when you want to promote the effectiveness of your training. You will have graphs and metrics that can show and say, ‘This is where everyone was, and this is where everyone now is, and this is how they did it.”

It’s a matter of getting what you pay for. Pluralsight’s platform is not “budget” but premium, and it bring results – growth – giving businesses the power to dramatically upskill their people, and to show progression in concrete and verifiable terms.

“[The platform] has a Learning Management System (LMS) feel to it,” said Reilly. “The analytics and reporting is straightforward and highly visual. Whenever I show managers and directors and [other] higher-ups what [the platform] can do, they’re blown away.”

Pluralsight offers more than just a content library, said Reilly.

“You can prove why you’re spending the money. The platform allows you to upskill your team(s), and create [a la carte] upskilling drives and initiatives as the need arises.”

