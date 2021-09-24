Eastlink announces $26 million mobile network expansion project in New Brunswick

Canadian telecom company Eastlink announced on Sept. 22 that it plans to invest almost CA$26 million to expand its coverage range in New Brunswick.

The investment will expand Eastlink’s coverage area from Shediac to the Miramichi in 2022, followed by Bathurst and the Acadian Peninsula, using Eastlink’s “most advanced network technologies”. The company also plans to strengthen its retail presence in more communities to increase uptake and accessibility.

“Having reliable access to mobile services is critical for living, working and learning,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in the announcement press release. “We are encouraged to see Eastlink’s continued investment in New Brunswick, particularly in rural areas. Ventures like this align with our government’s commitment to strengthening the province’s economy while improving our connectivity.”

Eastlink says that since it launched its mobile network in 2013, it has invested more than $270 million to bring its mobile services into New Brunswick communities including Saint John, Fredericton, Shediac and Sussex.

Recently, Eastlink spent $27.9 million in the 3500MHz 5G wireless spectrum auction to acquire licenses for its future 5G services.

Formerly Bragg Communications, Eastlink has been a Canadian telecommunications provider since 1969. The company was rebranded to Eastlink in 1998 and continues to provide residential internet, phone, and mobile services in Ontario, New Brunswick, PEI and Nova Scotia.