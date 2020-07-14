Digital Transformation Week 2020: Going beyond the smart home, SmartOne remains steadfast in smart community vision

There’s been no slowing down for SmartOne ever since it teamed up with South Korean tech company Commax in 2018.

Development company Tridel’s Ten York condo tower development in downtown Toronto features SmartOne technology. It was the first example of SmartOne’s technology supporting such a large housing infrastructure. The building has been humming since 2018 when it opened, and SmartOne’s president Ted Maulucci, who also sits on the condo’s board of directors, is frequently inspired by its tenants.

“Now we’re looking at integrated elevator control. So you can push a button when you leave your home and say ‘call the elevator’ all from your phone. You don’t have to touch anything,” Maulucci explained.

But he’s quick to add SmartOne, this year’s Large Public Sector award winner, is more than just attaching smart tech to a home. Getting people to understand and buy into the idea of security and privacy by design, and that the flashy hardware and software is only as remarkable as the platform that powers is all, has been top of mind for Maulucci and SmartOne.

“One of the challenges that I find with a lot of smart community and smart city initiatives is they all talk about the whizzbang hardware and the fancy capabilities they’re planning to have them do. But rarely do they talk about a holistic strategy. There needs to be a network, there needs to a common software platform. Until you create all those things, you cannot achieve the outcomes you’re going after,” said Maulucci.

That Smart Community strategy developed over 15 years through trial and error and numerous strategic partnerships to finally get to where it is now, he explained.

In three years, SmartOne has grown to nearly 20,000 homes under contract, working with 25 developers on more than 50 communities. The company says revenue currently exceeds $45 million and the team is approaching 20 people and continues to grow.

But that’s not all. The firm was recently awarded government funding to support the installation of the

SmartOne solution into research labs in universities across Canada, giving researchers the ability to create, test and possibly commercialize their research, the company says.

Maulucci is also adamant about opening the door for other partners to get in on smart community projects.

“We don’t want to do everything. We don’t expect to do everything, and if there’s a company that has expertise in a particular area, we’re happy to bring them with us,” he said. “The more people that come, the more fun it will be.”