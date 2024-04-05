SUBSCRIBE
28
0
Security

CyberTowns Initiative Aims to Spotlight Canada’s Top Locations for Cybersecurity Careers

Jim Love

A new program called CyberTowns is setting out to identify the best communities across Canada to start and grow a career in the cybersecurity and IT fields. Launched by the Canadian Cybersecurity Network and IT World Canada, the initiative will evaluate cities on factors like job opportunities, affordability, population growth, taxes, crime rates, weather, health amenities, community support, and internet access.

The goal is to highlight the unique advantages different municipalities offer in attracting and retaining cyber and IT talent. With cybersecurity skills in high demand, CyberTowns aims to showcase the locales positioned to thrive in this increasingly crucial industry.

“Cybersecurity professionals are a precious commodity in today’s digital economy,” said Francois Guay, founder of the CyberTowns program. “This initiative will recognize the cities cultivating environments where cyber careers can truly flourish.”

The six-month evaluation process involves surveying cybersecurity and IT professionals across Canada, as well as an analysis of key statistical data. Only communities with a population over 100,000 will be considered for the rankings.

An independent review committee will assess the findings before the results are published in a comprehensive report detailing each location’s advantages, challenges, and efforts to drive cybersecurity growth. Provincial and federal policies impacting the cyber workforce will also be examined.

The culmination will be an awards ceremony at the Canadian Identity Summit in Ottawa on April 30-May 1, 2024, where Canada’s top “CyberTowns” fostering cyber talent will be celebrated.

Partnership opportunities are available for sponsors looking to support this initiative highlighting the nation’s cybersecurity hubs. Interested organizations can visit the CyberTowns website for more details on how to get involved.

As cyberthreats continue to escalate, nurturing skilled cyber professionals has become an economic and security imperative for communities across Canada. The CyberTowns program promises to shine a light on the cities rising to meet that challenge.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Jim Love
Jim Love
I've been in IT and business for over 30 years. I worked my way up, literally from the mail room and I've done every job from mail clerk to CEO. Today I'm CIO and Chief Digital Officer of IT World Canada - Canada's leader in ICT publishing and digital marketing.
Previous article
Cyber Security Today, April 5, 2024 – New ransomware gang claims 11 victims, Ivanti promises to overhaul product security, and more

Featured Articles

Cybersecurity in 2024: Priorities and challenges for Canadian organizations 

By Derek Manky As predictions for 2024 point to the continued expansion...
Read more

Survey shows generative AI is a top priority for Canadian corporate leaders.

Leaders are devoting significant budget to generative AI for 2024 Canadian corporate...
Read more

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2024

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

SUBSCRIBE