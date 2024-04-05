CyberTowns Initiative Aims to Spotlight Canada’s Top Locations for Cybersecurity Careers

A new program called CyberTowns is setting out to identify the best communities across Canada to start and grow a career in the cybersecurity and IT fields. Launched by the Canadian Cybersecurity Network and IT World Canada, the initiative will evaluate cities on factors like job opportunities, affordability, population growth, taxes, crime rates, weather, health amenities, community support, and internet access.

The goal is to highlight the unique advantages different municipalities offer in attracting and retaining cyber and IT talent. With cybersecurity skills in high demand, CyberTowns aims to showcase the locales positioned to thrive in this increasingly crucial industry.

“Cybersecurity professionals are a precious commodity in today’s digital economy,” said Francois Guay, founder of the CyberTowns program. “This initiative will recognize the cities cultivating environments where cyber careers can truly flourish.”

The six-month evaluation process involves surveying cybersecurity and IT professionals across Canada, as well as an analysis of key statistical data. Only communities with a population over 100,000 will be considered for the rankings.

An independent review committee will assess the findings before the results are published in a comprehensive report detailing each location’s advantages, challenges, and efforts to drive cybersecurity growth. Provincial and federal policies impacting the cyber workforce will also be examined.

The culmination will be an awards ceremony at the Canadian Identity Summit in Ottawa on April 30-May 1, 2024, where Canada’s top “CyberTowns” fostering cyber talent will be celebrated.

Partnership opportunities are available for sponsors looking to support this initiative highlighting the nation’s cybersecurity hubs. Interested organizations can visit the CyberTowns website for more details on how to get involved.

As cyberthreats continue to escalate, nurturing skilled cyber professionals has become an economic and security imperative for communities across Canada. The CyberTowns program promises to shine a light on the cities rising to meet that challenge.