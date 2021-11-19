Friday, November 19, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Cyber Security Today, Nov. 19, 2021 – Warning for FatPipe administrators, BIOS alert for Intel processors and new website malware found

Howard Solomon
Hosted by Howard Solomon
Privacy & Security

Warning for FatPipe administrators, BIOS alert for Intel processors and new website malware found.

Welcome to Cyber Security Today. It’s Friday November 19th. I’m Howard Solomon, contributing writer on cybersecurity for ITWorldCanada.com.

Cyb er Security Today on Amazon Alexa Cyber Security Today on Google Podcasts Subscribe to Cyber Security Today on Apple Podcasts

 

Attention network administrators: If you run the FatPipe MPVPN, Warp or IPVPN devices install the latest software updates. They patch a serious zero-day vulnerability. According to the FBI attackers have been exploiting it since at least May. They broke into the devices, got root access, elevated their access privileges and then moved deeper into the IT infrastructure. In most cases after the attack was finished the gang hid its activity but left the exploit available for future use. Fatpipe has issued an advisory with detailed mitigations.

Later today a cybersecurity expert and I will talk about zero-day exploits on my Week in Review podcast.

Another alert administrators have to pay attention to comes from Intel, which said there are potential security vulnerabilities in the BIOS firmware of a number of its processors. If an attacker has their hands on an affected computer or server they may be able to escalate their access privileges from a low level to high. Those with affected processors should watch for BIOS updates from motherboard manufacturers. However, the Bleeping Computer news site notes that some older motherboard makers may not still be updating those products.

An Ontario private healthcare provider has agreed to a proposed $3.4 million settlement of a breach of privacy class action lawsuit. CarePartners, based just outside of Toronto in Mississauga, faced the lawsuit after a 2018 data breach. The lawsuit alleges hackers told the company they copied virtually all of the firm’s data on 237,000 patients and 4,500 employees and contract workers dating back to 2010. The company refused to pay a ransom to the attackers to not post the data online. The suit alleges the victims weren’t told about the breach until it was reported by CBC News. The proposed agreement will come before a judge for approval in February.

Attention e-commerce website administrators: New malware has been found that is compromising Linux-based sites. A security firm called Sansec says it found an attacker found a vulnerability in a website plug-in and used that to upload a backdoor. Then the server’s code was changed to allow the interception of payment card data for purchases. The malware has been seen on servers in the U.S. and Europe. Anti-virus scanners may not detect this malware. At any rate, it’s important all website administrators have defences in place to make sure their sites’ code isn’t altered.

That’s it for this morning’s edition. Don’t forget later today the Week in Review podcast will be out. A cybersecurity expert and I will talk about the hack of an FBI web site and a serious vulnerability found in the memory chips in computers.

Follow Cyber Security Today on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or add us to your Flash Briefing on your smart speaker.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous articleHashtag Trending Nov. 19- YouTube faces criticism for dislike count update; Canadian teen involved in crypto scam; Starbucks and Amazon team up
Next articleOpenText World 2021: Lessons learned from incident responders

Follow this Podcast

Google
Apple
Spotify

More Cyber Security Today

Load more

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Hashtag Trending - podcast banner
IT Workplace

Hashtag Trending – Meet for free; Raspberry Pi’s new camera; Intel’s...

Staff - 0