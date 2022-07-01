Friday, July 1, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Cyber Security Today, July 1, 2022 – Cruise line hit with US$5 million fine over data breaches, an FBI warning to HR departments over deepfake videos, and more

Howard Solomon
Hosted by Howard Solomon
Security

Carnival Cruise Line hit with US$5 million fine over data breaches, an FBI warning to HR departments over deepfake videos, and more.

Welcome to Cyber Security Today. It’s Friday July 1st, 2022. I’m Howard Solomon, contributing reporter on cybersecurity for ITWorldCanada.com.

Happy Canada Day to listeners. Thanks for taking the time to tune in on this holiday.

Cyb er Security Today on Amazon Alexa Cyber Security Today on Google Podcasts Subscribe to Cyber Security Today on Apple Podcasts

 

Carnival Cruise Line will have to pay a US$5 million fine as a result of data breaches involving the theft of personal information of passengers and employees. New York State’s financial regulator noted that Carnival companies suffered four cybersecurity events between 2019 and 2021, including two ransomware attacks. Among the problems: Carnival violated state financial services regulations by not implementing multifactor authentication to protect access to IT systems. It also failed to report the first of the four hacks and failed to adequately train staff about cybersecurity. Because Carnival companies sold insurance it had to follow state cybersecurity regulations. As part of the settlement with the state Carnival companies have to stop selling insurance in New York State. Separately, Carnival reached a US$1.2 million settlement with 46 states involving the 2019 data breach.

Book publisher Macmillan is trying to recover from what it describes as a security incident. According to Publishers Weekly, the incident started last Saturday at Macmillan’s U.S. division and the impact has spread to the British division. The company was forced for a time to stop processing, receiving, placing or shipping orders. As of Thursday, Macmillan’s U.S. web site was up.

The FBI is warning organizations to be careful handling digital job applications. It has seen an increase in complaints of crooks using deepfake video or audio, as well as stolen ID by people applying for remote work or work-at-home positions. In particular these impersonators are applying for jobs in IT, computer programming, database management and software development. Some sharp-eyed organizations who do live video job interviews have noticed clues from applicants using these tricks. These clues include un-coordinated lip movements of the on-screen applicant with the voice of the person speaking. Coughing and sneezing may also be out of sync. The pandemic has made it hard to have in-person interviews with people so many organizations do recruiting online. Trying to hire online for positions where an employee would never come into the office, such as for a remote or foreign office, also falls into this category. Organizations have to take security precautions with online interviews.

Norway’s National Security Authority has alleged a pro-Russian threat group has recently launched denial of service attacks against several large companies that offer what are called important services to the country’s residents. The sites have been knocked offline. Meanwhile Ukraine said it has suffered 796 cyber attacks since it was invaded by Russia on February 24th.

That’s it for now. But later today the Week in Review edition will be out. Guest David Shipley of Beauceron Security will join me to discuss whether regulators should force internet providers to block botnets and more.

Links to details about stories mentioned in my podcasts are in the text version at ITWorldCanada.com.

Follow Cyber Security Today on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or add us to your Flash Briefing on your smart speaker. Thanks for listening. I’m Howard Solomon

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous articleWebex Hologram: Taking virtual meetings to a whole new level

Cyber Security Today Podcast

Google
Apple
Spotify
Load more

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com