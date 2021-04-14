Cyber Security Today, April 14, 2021 – More bugs in Microsoft Exchange, cybersecurity training questioned, and Amazon bomb threat foiled.

Howard Solomon
Hosted by Howard Solomon
Privacy & Security

More bugs in Microsoft Exchange, cybersecurity training effectiveness questioned and Amazon bomb threat foiled.

Welcome to Cyber Security Today. It’s Wednesday, April 14. I’m Howard Solomon, contributing reporter on cybersecurity for ITWorldCanada.com.

Cyb er Security Today on Amazon Alexa Cyber Security Today on Google Podcasts Subscribe to Cyber Security Today on Apple Podcasts

More serious vulnerabilities in on-premise versions of Microsoft Exchange Server have been found. The discovery was announced yesterday as part of the monthly Microsoft Patch Tuesday security update releases. The patches need to be applied as soon as possible to Exchange versions 2013, 2016 and 2019. According to news reports some of the vulnerabilities were found by the U.S. National Security Agency. This comes after last month Microsoft reported that a Chinese-based threat actor and others are exploiting bugs to get into on-premise Exchange email accounts. The patches released yesterday also fix holes in Windows, the Edge browser, Office and other Microsoft products. At the same time Adobe released fixes for Photoshop, Bridge and other applications.

UPDATE: The U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday it is getting court orders to remove web shells installed earlier this year on hundreds of on-prem Exchange servers without getting permission of owners. The unprecedented move is aimed at cleaning up Exchange servers of organizations and individuals who are having trouble and aren’t moving as fast as others in the U.S. Web shells are used for remote access. “This operation removed one early hacking group’s remaining web shells which could have been used to maintain and escalate persistent, unauthorized access to U.S. networks,” the Justice Department said. “The FBI conducted the removal by issuing a command through the web shell to the server, which was designed to cause the server to delete only the web shell (identified by its unique file path).”

How effective is cybersecurity training for employees? Not very, if a survey conducted by a learning management systems company is accurate. The company, TalentLMS, surveyed 1,200 American workers, of which 69 per cent had taken some sort of cybersecurity training. Of them, 61 per cent failed to get at least four of seven multiple-choice questions right about security. Fewer than one per cent got all seven questions correct. The biggest group, 24 per cent, got four of seven right. Interestingly, those who worked in the IT field were the worse performers – only 17 per cent passed the quiz. The best performers were in the healthcare and social assistance fields. One lesson, says the company that sponsored the research: To be effective cybersecurity training has to be fun, hands-on and use real-life examples.

Last week a Texas man was arrested for plotting to blow up an Amazon data centre in Virginia. The FBI says his goal was to bring down 70 per cent of the Internet. Coming after a fire last month that destroyed an OVH data centre in France and knocked out major websites, how much damage could the bomber have caused? Some, experts told SC Magazine this week, but it wouldn’t have crippled the internet. There might have been reduced capacity, said one. But another noted that because Amazon spreads compute loads between multiple locations a local crisis wouldn’t spread too far. Destroying one location of a big internet provider won’t break the internet. The fire in France showed that. But IT departments should remember software bugs, power failures, network loss and misconfigurations can happen at the best of data centres. So have data backed up in several locations. And if your operation depends on round-the-clock availability, have multiple internet providers.

I often remind people who download smartphone apps to to be careful. Just because an app is in the Google or Apple store doesn’t mean its safe. Crooked developers keep trying to evade detection. The latest examples are bad Android apps found by security firm McAfee in the Google Play store. They pretend to be helpful utilities that scan your device and tell you when updates to Chrome, WhatsApp, a PDF reader or other apps are available. Instead, they install fake updates that take over a smartphone or tablet and download malware to steal bank passwords. They go by names like PrivacyTitan, SecureShield and DefenseScreen. These have been removed by Google.

Here’s some advice: First, you don’t need an app to help search for Android app updates. If you go to the Google store a couple of times a week, tap on ‘My Apps & Games’ and it automatically finds available updates. Second, be careful when an Android app asks for permission to use accessibility services. Any app that has full access to this can take over your device. And before choosing an app check the developer information to see if its legit. Ask your friends if they’ve used the app and trust it.

That’s it for now.

Follow Cyber Security Today on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or add us to your Flash Briefing on your smart speaker.

Would you recommend this article?

+1
-1

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous articleHashtag Trending, April 14, 2021 – Salesforce’s return to the office underway; US senator takes on big tech; Taco Bell store goes fully digital
Next articleFirst Identity Management Day reminds firms of best practices

Follow this Podcast

Google
Apple
Spotify

More Cyber Security Today

Load more

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

MORE STORIES
Privacy & Security

Canada still lacks cybersecurity ‘street smarts’ says CIRA director

Alex Coop - 0