Coffee Briefing November 15, 2022 – Walmart and Telus Health partner up; 30 per cent of ad traffic on certain browsers is bot-generated; Calgary’s Launch Party to spotlight 10 tech startups; and more

Photomath is helping students solve tricky equations

Photomath, a math learning app for grade school through to college students, provides step-by-step solutions and tutorials so students can understand ‘how’ the equation was completed, and ‘why’ each step needs to be taken.

It uses AI photo recognition technology to help students understand complicated math problems by simply scanning a problem with their smartphone. According to a recent study by Photomath, 79 per cent of parents said they feel that learning apps can serve as a great tool for their children.



The basic app is free for all users and available for download on both Apple and Android devices. Users can pay to upgrade their app with more in-depth explanations and additional features.

Walmart Canada and TELUS Health partner to provide Walmart associates with virtual health and wellbeing services

Walmart Canada and TELUS Health have announced a new strategic initiative to bring TELUS Health’s full suite of total health and wellbeing solutions, including Virtual Care, Employee Enablement, and Wellbeing, to all Walmart associates in Canada. These services will provide Walmart Canada associates and their families with confidential access to hundreds of health professionals.

Associates will have access to counselling on a variety of topics, such as mental health, nutrition advice, and more. This partnership also offers virtual consultation with a clinician, and services to help improve their lifestyle habits through weight loss, more exercise, or better eating.

Associates can access the TELUS Health suite of solutions in French and English 24/7 via a single smartphone app or direct telephone number. They will also be able to access the services in 220 other languages and dialects through specialized translation services.

Nearly 30 per cent of ad traffic on certain browsers is bot-generated, study finds

A study reveals that nearly 30 per cent of ad traffic on Yandex and Opera browsers is bot-generated.

Threat actors are using computer-generated bots to replicate the activities of actual customers and fool advertisers into paying for ad traffic. A variety of approaches are utilized to produce false traffic, such as infecting customers’ personal computers and phones with malware that loads websites without their knowledge, or even infecting cloud services.

Research by Fraudlogix, an ad fraud prevention company, found that on average, 21 per cent of traffic advertisers pay for is generated by computers and scripts, not real people.

It found that the highest percentage of illegitimate traffic comes through the Russia-based Yandex browser. The report revealed that nearly one in three ad impressions coming across Yandex were non-human. The Opera browser is also popular for fraudulent traffic. Over 26.3 per cent of ad traffic coming through the Opera search engine was labeled as “non-human”.

Only 13.5 per cent of traffic from Mozilla Firefox was computer-generated.

Google Chrome, Apple’s Safari, and Microsoft Edge were all similar in terms of the percentage of bot traffic, at around 20 per cent.

Calgary’s annual Launch Party to shine spotlight on 10 tech startups

Ten Calgary-based startups involved in everything from nanotech healthcare offerings to personalized digital real estate transactions will participate in the 13th annual Launch Party, where they will also make their pitches to investors and the larger innovation community. Organized by Platform Calgary, the Nov. 24 event will be held during Innovation Week YYC, described by organizers as the city’s annual “tech-sector celebration.”

Innovation Week, they say, highlights the “diversity and depth of what is happening in innovation and technology in Calgary, and celebrates the people and the ideas that are having an impact.”

The companies involved are nominated by the Calgary innovation community and selected by a committee of three Launch Party alumni founders.

To be selected, companies must be in operation for less than three years, be revenue positive, and demonstrate potential for growth (amongst other criteria). Three prizes will be awarded: People’s Choice Award, Alumni’s Choice Award, and the Alex Raczenko Pitch Award.

Companies in the running this year are Caret, Communal, iBUILD Applications, Quickly, Reserve Plus, NanoTess, Propra, WaitWell, Wild Rose Mining and The Smart Benefit.

Further information about each can be found by accessing this link.

