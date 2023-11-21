Coffee Briefing Nov. 21 – Microsoft Ignite updates; Canadians want more AI training; SalvageData expands to Canada; and more

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada’s editorial team!

Microsoft announces new services and updates at Ignite



At Microsoft Ignite, Microsoft introduced almost 100 new services and updates for technologists worldwide.

The updates include advancements in cloud infrastructure, new features and updates for Microsoft Copilot, new experiences in Windows and new security solutions.

Some of the key announcements include:

The Microsoft Azure Maia AI Accelerator, optimized for artificial intelligence (AI) tasks and generative AI, and the Microsoft Azure Cobalt CPU, an Arm-based processor is tailored to run general purpose compute workloads on the Microsoft Cloud. The Microsoft Azure Maia AI Accelerator is designed for large language model training and inference in the Microsoft Cloud.

Microsoft Fabric is now general available. Microsoft Fabric reshapes how teams work with data by bringing everyone together on one single platform built for AI experiences.

At Ignite, Microsoft also unveiled the expansion of AI for security and security for AI. Its new generative AI solution—Microsoft Security Copilot—offers protection to unique digital threats while also assisting security teams in this new era of security.

ServiceNow study finds Canadian office workers want more AI training

ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, has announced the results of its fourth annual World of Work study. It reveals that Canadian office workers are spending nearly two workdays per week on simple tasks, and see AI tools as way to help alleviate workloads.

The study found that, even though only 20 per cent of workers are currently using AI, half believe that training will give them a competitive advantage at work.

In fact, 45 per cent of office workers said AI will enhance productivity, and 42 per cent said it would help minimize errors.

According to ServiceNow, the range of AI use cases is growing. The study found that employees see AI tools that automate work as the most helpful, particularly automating routine and repetitive processes (41 per cent), IT services (38 per cent), analytics and reporting (37 per cent), and summarization of meetings, documents, and emails (37 per cent).

“Embracing AI in the workplace is not solely about getting more done. It’s about taking the repetitive, mundane work out of the everyday. When employees feel productive and can spend more time on meaningful activities, everybody wins,” says Chris Ellison, vice president and general manager, ServiceNow Canada. “Leaders and individual contributors alike see the benefits of AI, they want to use it, and they are seeking more training to develop the necessary skills. Successful companies will be the ones that listen and invest in the tools that liberate employees to do their best work.”

SalvageData expands into Canada

SalvageData, a data recovery service, has announced its expansion into Canada. With its Canadian debut, it is bringing its services to a new market, launching a dedicated website, SalvageData.ca. The company handles data recovery scenarios, specializing in ransomware recovery services.

SalvageData’s top offerings include:

Hard Drive Recovery: Specializing in recovering data from damaged or failed hard drives.

iPhone Data Recovery: Offering solutions for retrieving lost or inaccessible data from iPhones, including contacts, messages, photos, and more.

Memory Card Recovery: Solutions for retrieving lost, deleted, or corrupted data from various types of memory cards

Three-quarters of tech employers actively seek AI skills in graduates

Almost 75 per cent of employers looking for tech skills in graduates want them to be competent in AI and machine learning, a new survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) reveals.

The Corporate Recruiters Survey focuses on future workplace skills employers see as growing in demand. The research found that employers who were looking to hire tech-focused graduates stated AI and machine learning were vital skills to have.

In addition, 80 per cent of companies are actively searching for candidates with technical expertise in Web3, blockchain, and virtual reality. Companies are also looking for skills in the cloud, with 75 per cent of employers emphasizing the importance of proficiency in operating cloud-based technology.

Other findings in the report highlight communication, data analysis, and strategy expertise as the most essential skills for graduates, according to surveyed employers.

“We are witnessing a significant transformation in the hiring landscape, with a clear shift towards the prioritisation of cutting-edge technologies in recruitment,” says Nalisha Patel, Europe Regional Director at GMAC. “As technology continues to shape the future workplace, it not only changes how we work, what skills we need to be successful, but also it impacts with who we work with too.

Equinix and Alice & Bob announce partnership to help businesses enter the quantum computing era

Equinix Inc., a digital infrastructure company, has announced its collaboration with Alice & Bob, a quantum computing company developing quantum processors.

Through this new collaboration with Alice & Bob, Equinix customers in the U.K. and globally will benefit from secure access to Alice & Bob’s quantum technology through Equinix Metal and Equinix Fabric, as well as Alice & Bob’s quantum strategy services.

Alice & Bob’s technology aims to help businesses accelerate innovation, and with the partnership with Equinix, businesses will be able to experiment with the possibilities that quantum computing can offer.

“We are proud that our technology is moving out of the laboratory and into the real world. Equinix is the ideal partner to bring the quantum revolution into society,” says Théau Peronnin, chief executive officer of Alice & Bob. “We are looking forward to helping Equinix customers solve some of the world’s most challenging problems.”

Organizations looking to explore potential use cases in quantum computing can now securely access Alice & Bob’s quantum computers on-demand, housed in Alice & Bob’s own on-premises data centre, through Equinix Metal and Equinix Fabric, the announcement reveals.

