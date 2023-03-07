Coffee Briefing Mar. 7 – Roger’s Cybersecure Catalyst launches new program; DMZ Demo Day; New roaming plans for telecom companies

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada’s editorial team!

TMU’s Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst launches new program designed to launch or elevate cybersecurity careers

Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) has announced the launch of CLIC: Certifications for Leadership in Cybersecurity. Through a partnership with SANS Institute, a cybersecurity training and certification company, graduates will complete a six-month program and achieve two SANS GIAC certifications.

CLIC, a part-time intensive program, will be delivered online using both synchronous and asynchronous learning, through live SANS instructor-led courses. Students will also be able to take advantage of over 25 hours of self-study per week.

CLIC will also offer students career mentorship from cyber experts, while helping them build connections with major employers in the cybersecurity industry.

“This new program is a natural evolution for us and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Rushmi Hasham, director, CLIC at Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst. “We are building on the momentum of earlier training programs and we’re thrilled to be able to offer the world-class training that the Catalyst is known for to anyone with an interest in cybersecurity.”

Honda Canada Foundation announces C$375,000 partnership with FIRST Robotics Canada

Honda Canada Foundation (HCF), which offers funding to non-profit registered charities across Canada where Honda customers and associates live and work, starts its National Engineering Month by contributing C$375,000 over three years to FIRST Robotics Canada.

The program sponsorship will support FIRST Robotics Competitions at the provincial and championship levels.

FIRST Robotics Canada is a registered charity that prepares young people for the future through a suite of team-based robotics programs for ages 4-18 that can be offered in school or in after school programs. In addition, there’s an annual competition where high school student teams use technology to build and program industrial-sized robots to play an alliance-based game on a themed field.

Thirty high school teams will each receive C$2,000 to build robots and compete.

“Honda Canada Foundation extends its partnership with FIRST Robotics Canada as we are excited to be a part of their positive influence and exceptional programming for years to come,” said Tony Facciolo, Chair of the Honda Canada Foundation. “Engineering and STEM are at the heart of our values at Honda, and we naturally feel it is important to inspire and support the next generation of innovators and problem solvers. We look forward to seeing the best in robotics built from scratch by students competing at the FIRST Robotics Competitions.”

DMZ announced its inaugural DMZ Demo Day startup pitch event

The DMZ, Toronto Metropolitan University’s (TMU) business incubator for early-stage technology startups, has announced its inaugural DMZ Demo Day, an event that offers startups a platform to pitch their business venture to a curated global audience of investors. DMZ Demo Day takes place on Jun. 26, 2023 and will be hosted in Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

DMZ Demo Day will award over C$300,000 in cash prizes to winning participating startups.

The day will allow opportunities for networking sessions, pitch competitions for student founders, Black founders, women founders, and international founders, as well as a startup island showcase and keynote speakers.

“The DMZ has been 13 years in the making. As our largest event yet, Demo Day represents a true homecoming for every startup, investor, and partner that has been a part of our story,” says Abdullah Snobar, executive director of the DMZ and chief executive officer of DMZ Ventures. “Further, hosting this event at the iconic Maple Leafs Gardens – a venue that has defined historic moments in Canadian sports and seen the world’s most legendary entertainers take the stage – feels powerfully symbolic. Where once the greatest stood, the next generation of innovators will stand.”

Tickets for the DMZ Demo Day are available now, and can be purchased at this link.

Rogers, Telus and Bell announce new Canada-US roaming plans

Telecom companies Rogers, Telus and Bell have announced new unlimited data plans with U.S. roaming.

Last week, Telus made changes to their website, detailing an Unlimited CAN-US 100 5G+ plan, priced at $105 per month with 100GB of data at speeds up to 1GBps, and unlimited data at reduced speeds. It also includes U.S. roaming for talk, text and data.

Rogers and Bell also announced new offerings, similar to the Telus Canada-US roaming plans. The carriers have removed their 60GB unlimited Canada-US plans, and replaced them with a 100GB Canada-US plan.

Rogers previously had a 100GB Canada-US plan for $125 per month and a 60GB Canada-US plan for $105 per month, but the 60GB plan has now been replaced with 100GB, as it has been at Telus and Bell.

These plans have been released just ahead of spring and March break.

CIBC and Simplii Financial launch real-time payments

CIBC and Simplii Financial announced an enhancement to the Global Money Transfer platform, in partnership with Citibank and Alipay.

With this enhancement, clients can make transfers directly from their Simplii or CIBC bank accounts to any of the 1.3 billion Alipay mobile wallets, with no transfer fees and in real time.

Key features of the Alipay collaboration include bank-level security, no sign up with third-party websites, simple initiation with name, address, and Alipay credentials, transfers of up to C$8,000, and up to $100 in cash back on first transfer.

It’s the latest development from CIBC’s Direct Financial Services business, which is working on a set of digital-first solutions for CIBC customers, as well as for direct banking clients at Simplii.

“We want to make sending money to friends and family abroad as fast, safe, and easy as it is domestically,” says Jimmy Dinh, managing director – direct financial services and global markets at CIBC Capital Markets. “Together, Simplii and CIBC are breaking down the barriers that can make remittances a costly waiting game.”

More to explore

Bill C-18: Heritage Committee-Google meeting delayed due to technical issues

The House of Commons Heritage Committee meeting with Google executives regarding Bill C-18 has been deferred, “due to problems with interpretation services”, Office of the Speaker of the House of Commons confirmed to ITWC.

Look to your supply chain data to measure carbon footprint: Microsoft-TCS study

As global warming reaches record highs, more companies are promising multiple sustainability efforts, whether it is shared global goals to cut carbon emissions or prioritize renewables, or measures to reverse forest loss and land degradation.

New report reveals latest hybrid work trends for IT departments and leaders

Info-Tech Research Group has released a new report highlighting the latest industry research for information technology (IT) departments and leaders managing hybrid-first organizations.

Your Voice is Power: New version of national program to teach coding skills through Indigenous music

Amazon Canada and TakingITGlobal, a charitable non-governmental organization which focuses on global issues through promotion of awareness and engagement among global youth, have launched the 2023 edition of Your Voice is Power.

Ericsson agrees to pay over US$206 million after federal DPA violations

U.S. prosecutors announced on Thursday that Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson has agreed to plead guilty and pay over US$206 million for breaching a 2019 Deferred Prosecution Agreement (“DPA”) that Ericsson had entered into with the U.S.

AWS Canada’s Women of Inspiration panel earns solid A+

A Women of Inspiration panel held yesterday at the headquarters of AWS Canada in downtown Toronto had upwards of 200 channel partners and customers spellbound as three senior female executives discussed the assorted personal trials, workplace frustrations, and ultimate successes each have experienced.

Lenovo launches assortment of new offerings at MWC 2023

At Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023) in Barcelona, Lenovo unveiled its latest PC and Chromebook offerings, which it said are designed to help “embrace dispersed hybrid working styles” and provide new features that empower users across a selection of requirements and needs.

Channel Bytes March 3, 2023 – Beyond wins partner excellence award; Ericsson resolves breaches of DPA; CDN Top 100 submissions close today; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

MapleSEC webinar: AI can be used by defenders, and threat actors

There’s no doubt threat actors are either using or will soon use artificial intelligence to build malware and craft their attacks, says an expert.

