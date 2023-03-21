Coffee Briefing Mar. 21 – ventureLAB AI program; New study on female managers; Government of Canada announces funding for high-speed internet; and more

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada’s editorial team!

ventureLAB’s Accelerate AI Applications are now open

ventureLAB has announced the launch of applications for the next cohort of its Accelerate AI program, a 6-month program funded through Scale AI, to support startups that are using artificial intelligence and machine learning to help address challenges in the supply chain industry.

The program offers multiple key benefits to participating ventures, including access to 40 mentors and 15 advisors.

The Accelerate AI program will also offer personalized support for product development and a fundraising process. Participating ventures will have the chance to gain visibility and demo products to a wide audience, and to access ventureLAB’s network of over 60 ventureLAB partners, including cloud computing services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Siemens.

The program is provided at no cost to program participants. ventureLAB notes that Accelerate AI has limited spots available, so interested individuals should apply early.

Applications close on March 31, 2023. Interested applicants can learn more about the program and apply here.

Only 1 in 7 tech middle managers are female

A recent study of the gender balance of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) at FTSE 100 companies by Frank Recruitment Group, a Tenth Revolution Group company, revealed that last year, women made up only 27 per cent of CIOs.

To follow up on these results, researchers at Tenth Revolution Group company Revolent conducted a study of middle management tech roles across the top companies by market cap in Canada, the U.S., and the U.K..

Key findings across the three regions showed that women occupy just 13 per cent of middle management tech roles. In Canada, women make up 17 per cent.

The average tenure for men in middle management tech roles is 3.7 years, compared to 2.5 years for women. At the senior level, the tenure gap is 1.4 years. At lead level, the gap is one year.



Women make up about 22 per cent of tech professionals who have a tenure of over ten years in their roles.



Government of Canada announces $37 million investment for high-speed Internet in economic regions across Saskatchewan

Late last week, the Government of Canada announced up to C$37 million in funding for projects that will bring high-speed internet access and mobile connectivity to communities across Saskatchewan.

With this funding, more than 5,000 homes in Northern Saskatchewan, Prince Albert, Saskatoon–Biggar, Regina–Moose Mountain and Yorkton–Melville, including over 2,700 homes in Indigenous communities, will benefit from better internet access and faster speeds. In addition, mobile connectivity will be improved along up to 500 kilometres of highway.

This announcement builds on the Canadian government’s progress toward ensuring that 98 per cent of Canadians have access to high-speed internet by 2026, and 100 per cent by 2030.

“We all know that internet and mobile connectivity are no longer a luxury—they’re a necessity. That’s why our government made a historic commitment to connect 98 per cent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2026 and why we continue to improve mobile connectivity across the country,” said Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, who was present at Friday’s announcement. “Today’s announcement in Meadow Lake marks a significant milestone for connectivity in Saskatchewan. The funding committed will bring reliable high-speed internet access to more than 5,000 underserved homes in communities across the province.”



Fraudulent robocalls will cost mobile subscribers US$58 billion globally this year, study finds

A new report from Juniper Research has found that mobile subscribers will lose a record US$58 billion to fraudulent robocalls globally this year. This is an increase from US$53 billion in 2022.

These losses will be driven by the increase in multifarious scam calls to deceive end users, such as unauthorized call forwarding or caller ID spoofing, with the end goal of financial gain.

The report predicts that fraudsters’ ability to create new fraud methods will drive these losses to reach a total of US$70 billion globally by 2027.

The full report can be found here.

