Coffee Briefing Mar. 14 – The Canadian Centre for Nonprofit Digital Resilience announces new funding; ICTC’s new platform to address digital skills gap; ESET’s eighth annual Women in Cybersecurity program; and more

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada’s editorial team!

Missed last week’s Coffee Briefing? We’ve got you covered.

The Canadian Centre for Nonprofit Digital Resilience announces new funding partnerships to support digital transformation of non-profits

The Canadian Centre for Nonprofit Digital Resilience (CCNDR), which seeks to help non-profits in Canada access the tech they need to thrive, has announced new funding partnerships: RBC, Okta, Ontario Trillium Foundation, World Education Services (WES) Mariam Assefa Fund, and the Sonor Foundation.

With these new funding projects, CCNDR seeks to help build a digitally-enabled nonprofit sector in Canada.

“We’re grateful to be partnering with these trailblazing funders. Their leadership is critical in equipping our nonprofits with the data and tech they need to deliver their life-saving services,” said Katie Gibson, Executive Director of CCNDR. “With this support, we can continue building tools and resources to help Canada’s nonprofits thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

Technology companies have a critical role to play in helping the digital transformation of non-profits, Erin Baudo Felter, vice president, social impact and sustainability at Okta said, adding that “this initiative has the vision, ambition, and cross-sector support needed to accelerate the digital transformation of Canada’s social sector.”

ICTC launches new platform to address Canada’s digital skills gap

Despite market volatility and the current correction in the tech sector, demand for digitally-skilled talent is strong, the Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC) says.

To respond to this demand, ICTC launched eTalent Canada, a platform that seeks to provide job seekers, employers and educators the resources they need to succeed in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

The new program will offer the following:

– For job seekers – eTalent provides ICTC’s latest Canadian job market information and employment data, identifying regional skills gaps for in-demand roles. The platform subsequently offers access to ICTC’s proprietary Skills Matching Tool, pathways to upskilling and tracking the job seeker’s progress

– For employers – offers tools and resources to address HR needs, DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) requirements and good hiring practices. eTalent also provides access to wage subsidy work integrated learning programs, enabling employers to hire and upskill digital talent for long-term success.

– For K-12 educators – provides them with the opportunities to enroll students in digital skills learning, competitions and other training.

eTalent is available free of charge and in both English and French.

Digital transformation and change in organizational culture key to net-zero transition: MIT study

“Digital technology: The backbone of a net-zero emissions future”, a new report by MIT Technology Review Insights in partnership with Shell, demonstrates how digital technologies and a shift in organizational culture are key to advance the net-zero transition as well as to address roadblocks.

The study draws on a global survey of 350 C-suite executives as well as in-depth interviews with experts from firms including Accenture, Microsoft, Shell, and the World Economic Forum.

Here are the main findings from the study:

Execs surveyed say that digital technologies are key to achieving decarbonisation goals, including optimizing efficiency and reducing energy and waste, optimizing carbon sequestration, making sustainability data accessible, designing low-carbon footprint energy systems.

More than half of respondents cite the circular economy as their main environmental sustainability goal. That includes minimizing waste with reduced consumption, increasing efficiency, and resource and energy recapture.

Vendor partnerships are key for industries innovating with digital solutions.

Attitudes towards tech innovation vary by sector. Cybersecurity is the biggest hindrance to digital transformation for decarbonisation. Construction companies are most apprehensive of tech adoption, while metal and mining companies are less concerned.

A digital culture, including effective systems, personnel, as well as data availability is necessary to understand and address the challenges of decarbonisation.

“The future of energy is decarbonised, decentralised, and digital,” said Dan Jeavons, vice president of computational science and digital innovation at Shell. “We believe open innovation is crucial to accelerate digital innovation for decarbonisation. But not every sector is yet convinced. We must work together to shift that mindset.”

ESET announces eighth annual Women in Cybersecurity scholarship

Slovak cybersecurity company ESET announced its eighth annual Women in Cybersecurity scholarship program in North America.

The program will offer four scholarships to women enrolled in a graduate or undergraduate program in a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) field. Students will also be asked to detail their career goals and the steps they plan to take to support other women in STEM.

Two women in the U.S will receive scholarships of US$10,000, and two women in Canada will receive scholarships of C$5000.

“Shifts are happening within the industry and while at first glance, they might seem dramatic, it is more of a trickle-down effect and there need to be resources in place to speed up the culture of equity in the workplace,” said Celeste Blodgett, vice president of human resources at ESET. “I’ve been lucky enough to hear the stories of the inspiring women who have applied for the scholarship, showing both their passion in the technology field and desire to do good in the world. I look forward to awarding the ESET scholarships to another round of strong, inspiring candidates this year.”

Applications are now being accepted and are due by April 7, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. U.S. students, apply here; Canadian students, apply here.



Engineering diploma holders from Seneca now have a direct path to engineering degrees from Queen’s

Students in Seneca College’s Civil Engineering Technology three-year advanced diploma program can now transition into Queen’s University degree programs in Civil and Mining Engineering following a new agreement between the two institutions.

Students who pursue this pathway will start additional studies online during their final year at Seneca, followed by summer courses that will prepare them to enter engineering courses at Queen’s.

“We are thrilled to offer this new pathway to help our students build on their Seneca credential with an engineering degree from Queen’s,” said Ranjan Bhattacharya, dean, Seneca Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering Technology. “Through this partnership, students obtain two credentials and can take a comprehensive alternate path to meeting the fundamental requirements to qualify as a professional engineer in Ontario.”

More information about the Queen’s Engineering Bridge pathway is available here.

More to explore

Volkswagen Group chooses Canada as location for first overseas factory for battery company

Volkswagen Group and PowerCo, its battery company, have chosen Canada for its first overseas battery cell factory.

Google leaders weigh in on data and AI trends driving innovation

With changing consumer demands and market conditions, more and more organizations are looking for new ways to drive innovation. The key, according to Google’s thought leaders, lies in data and the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Remcos Trojan back on Check Point’s top 10 list of global threats

Check Point Software Technologies’ Global Threat Index for February has seen Remcos Trojan return to the top 10 list for the first time since December 2022, after it was reported being used by threat actors to target Ukrainian government entities through phishing attacks.

Ontario cybersecurity conference hits the slopes

When you picture a typical work conference, a four walled room with tables and a screen comes to mind. There may be a table for drinks and food and some presentations throughout the day. Now imagine a work conference, but instead of business casual clothing, you’re wearing skis and you’re on a ski hill.

Government of Canada invests $13 million to bring high-speed internet in 6,400 homes in Eastern Ontario

Today, the governments of Canada and Ontario announced a joint investment of C$13 million to bring high-speed internet access to 6,400 homes in Eastern Ontario.

Salesforce adds generative AI to Einstein

Salesforce’s Einstein is the latest smart assistant to receive generative AI capabilities, as the industry scurries to embed the artificial intelligence (AI) technology into, well, pretty much everything.

Rogers details potential financial woes if merger with Shaw is not completed by deadline

Rogers released its annual financial report yesterday, in which it painted a happy future together with Shaw. But the report also detailed the colossal sums Rogers incurred following the many deferred deadlines, as well as what it risks if the C$26 billion merger deal is not completed by the deadline of Mar. 31, 2023.

Schneider’s FlexSeT: Digitized opps for channel partners

The recent arrival of Schneider Electric’s FlexSeT technology into the Canadian market is far more than an advanced low-voltage switchboard, a device that controls, measures, and protects electric power in a building; it can play a key role in reducing carbon emissions, a senior executive with the company says.

Channel Bytes March 10, 2023 – Alten Group acquires QA Consultants; Channel Innovation Awards nominations extended; Acronis launches Toronto Cyber Cloud data centre; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Listen to the latest episode of Hashtag Trending

Regulators rush in to save failing banks, DOJ investigating AI and Australian researchers create electricity out of ‘thin-air’.

Listen to the latest episode of Cybersecurity Today

GitHub starts enforcing multifactor authentication, news on botnets and more.

Listen to the latest episode of Hashtag Tendances

If you live in Québec, or prefer to consume the latest technology news in French, our sister publication Direction Informatique has you covered. Follow them on Twitter as well.