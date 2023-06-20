Coffee Briefing Jun. 20 – Clik2pay announces new plugin; Google Canada opens applications for Startups Accelerator; Yardi creates home filter to help wildfire evacuees; and more

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada’s editorial team!

Missed last week’s Coffee Briefing? We’ve got you covered.

Clik2Play announces new plugin

Clik2pay has announced a new plugin for WooCommerce which enables any business on WooCommerce to enable Clik2pay on their online store.

Instead of using a credit card, this plugin now gives WooCommerce users a direct-from-account payment option, allowing for secure debit payments. This new method of online payment reduces processing fees by up to 50 per cent.

“Customers and businesses alike benefit from Clik2pay,” said Mike Bradley, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Clik2pay. “Customers love to pay by debit card in-store, and Clik2pay gives them that same experience online. Businesses benefit because it allows them to reach more customers, and save on processing fees. It’s a win-win.”

Google Canada opens applications for its Startups Accelerator

Google Canada has announced it is opening applications for the fourth annual Google for Startups Accelerator Black Founders and Women Founders programs. Each program selects 12 startups in the U.S. and Canada to participate in an equity-free, three-month bootcamp-esque accelerator program to support founders in growing their companies.

A Pitchbook study showed that only 2.1 per cent of venture-backed startups in the U.S. were founded solely by women in 2022. Across North America, only two per cent of startups were led by Black founders.

Applications for the Google for Startups Accelerator Black Founders and Women Founders programs are now open to startups across all sectors until July 25 and August 2, respectively.

Yardi creates a filter on Point2Homes to help Nova Scotian wildfire evacuees

Real estate software company Yardi has added a shelter feature to its Point2 portal to assist Nova Scotians displaced by the Canadian wildfires.

The ‘NS Wildfire Relief Rentals’ filter shows any and all homes made available as temporary shelters. Those with space available can post their property for free under this category.

“As a company that is committed to using technology to positively impact our communities, Yardi is proud to collaborate with the Province of Nova Scotia to aid those affected by the wildfires,” said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager of Yardi Canada Ltd.

The wildfires have devastated over 3.3 million hectares of land and displaced over 120 thousand people.

Humi announces Benefits Plus

Canadian HR, payroll and benefits platform Humi has announced its new Benefits Plus service, which combines Humi’s HR and benefits software into a centralized administration system that it says will save organizations time and money, reduce user error, and relieve administrative stress.

For HR teams, Humi’s Benefits service will connect teams to advisors to help them provide the best benefits plan for organizations, and will act as an onboarding hub for administrators and employees.

“When building software, we’re always thinking of how we can give employers back time to focus on taking care of their people,” says Kevin Kliman, CEO of Humi. “With Benefits Plus, you only have to update information in one place. If you make a change in the Humi platform by 3 PM ET, it’ll be processed in your carrier portal that very same day – this is a benefits administration service that isn’t offered anywhere else in Canada.”

Chatbot global retail spend approaches $12 billion mark

A Juniper Research study found that the global retail spend over chatbots is forecast to reach $12 billion in 2023 and $72 billion by 2028. This retail spend is a 470 per cent increase in North America and Europe over a five-year period.

As open language models become more cost-effective, they become more accessible to small and medium retailers that previously couldn’t invest in chatbots. ChatGPT has changed how and when retailers implement chatbots into their business model.

The report also predicts that Asia Pacific will account for 85 per cent of retail spending over chatbots. By 2028, 66 per cent of chatbot spending will come from Asia Pacific, as North America and Europe further implement them into retail activities.

More to explore

CGI to lead the development of a cloud-based flight data recorder

CGI has been awarded a contract by the European Space Agency (ESA) to lead the development of a cloud-based Universal Virtual Flight Data Recorder (UVFDR).

Bill C-18 edges closer to becoming law after Senate approval

Bill C-18 could become law in just a few days, after it passed the Senate third reading, yesterday, with 51 votes in favour, 23 against and 0 abstentions.

Another vulnerability in MOVEit Transfer found, admins urged to disable web access

Progress Software, developer of the compromised MOVEit file transfer tool, is urging IT managers to temporarily disable direct internet access to the application after a new vulnerability was found and news of more hacked organizations emerge.

OWASP releases list of Top 10 API security risks

The Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) has released the second edition of its Top 10 API Security vulnerabilities.

Governments of Canada and Ontario invest $71 million to bring high-speed internet to rural Eastern Ontario

The governments of Canada and Ontario announced a combined investment of more than C$71 million to bring high-speed internet access to more than 22,000 homes in 74 rural communities across eastern Ontario.

Accenture commits US$3 billion to AI and doubles AI workforce after mass layoffs

Accenture announced yesterday that it will invest a walloping US$3 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) over the next three years and double its AI workforce to 80,000, three months after it slashed 19,000 jobs.

CEO Giancarlo pumps up need for flash storage at Pure//Accelerate

Pure Storage chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Charles Giancarlo focused in on several key themes in a keynote speech Wednesday at the company’s user conference – Pure//Accelerate 2023 – held in Las Vegas. Sustainability was among them, but the key one revolved around what differentiates his company from many other past or current storage vendors.

Channel Bytes June 16, 2023 – Logitech CEO departs; Blancco updates partner program; Nominations open for Women in the IT Channel awards; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Listen to the latest episode of Hashtag Trending

Hashtag Trending Jun.20-AI startups lack data despite flush with cash; IBM claims breakthrough with quantum computing; Is Meta falling behind in AI development?

Listen to the latest episode of Cybersecurity Today

Cyber Security Today, June 19, 2023 – Millions of Americans caught in MOVEit hacks, the latest DDoS news, and more

Listen to the latest episode of Hashtag Tendances

If you live in Québec, or prefer to consume the latest technology news in French, our sister publication Direction Informatique has you covered. Follow them on Twitter as well.