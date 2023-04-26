SUBSCRIBE
77
0
CloudSecurity

Cloud security provider Wiz opens Montreal data centre

Howard Solomon
Cloud Security,

Cloud security provider Wiz has opened a hosted Canadian data centre so customers won’t have their metadata stored offshore.

“We want to ensure we provide our customers with the best solutions,” Raaz Herzberg, the company’s vice-president of strategy, said in an interview this month. “Opening a data centre in Montreal ensures high performance. It enables our Canadian customers to keep all of their data in the Canadian region. And we can provide local businesses with the best support.”

Wiz is an agentless tool that connects to all of an organization’s cloud services through an API to give visibility and analysis of cloud risks.

Screenshot of a dashboard from Wiz
Screenshot of a dashboard from Wiz

It connects to Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Alibaba Cloud, VMware vSphere, Red Hat OpenShift, and Kubernetes, across virtual machines, containers, serverless functions, and data stores like public buckets, data volumes and databases.

Then it can detect and rate misconfigurations, network exposure, secrets, vulnerabilities, malware, sensitive data and identities.

Among the advantages of the platform, Herzberg said, is it allows both developers and IT security pros to work together to find and blunt cloud application risks. “The cloud environment is heavily owned by the dev team,” she said. “So by enabling both developers and security to work on the same platform, we help them mitigate risks.”

Among the other advantages of Wiz is that it allows Canadian customers to see how their cloud environments map to the ITSG 33 security risk framework set out by the federal government’s Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, as well as frameworks created by the U.S. National Institute for Technology and Standards (NIST) and the Center for Internet Security (CIS).

Herzberg wouldn’t say how many Canadian customers the company currently has, but did say they include Northbridge Financial, Assent, Questrade, and Shakepay.

She also wouldn’t detail pricing, which depends on the size of the IT environment, including the number of virtual machines and workloads in the cloud.

Wiz also has data centres in the U.S., Europe, the U.K. and Australia.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous article
EU sets deadline for Google, Meta, Twitter, Amazon, Bing, TikTok and more to comply to DSA content regulation rules
Next article
Rogers partners with SpaceX and Lynk Global to bring satellite phone services to Canada

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.