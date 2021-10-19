Citrix partners with Google Cloud to launch desktop-as-a-service for hybrid workers

Cloud computing and virtualization technology company Citrix has teamed up with Google Cloud to launch desktop-as-a-service (DaaS), a remote work solution for organizations that are looking to scale and secure their remote workforce without the IT responsibility.

The new offering will allow companies to provision and deploy Citrix’s virtualization solution on Google Cloud for application and desktop delivery to any device, without separately obtaining their own Google Cloud subscription or additional IT resources. Citrix and Google say they will also co-develop a new, integrated control plane, to make it easier to monitor and provision these desktops.

The partnership will use Google Cloud’s cloud-native services and backbone network, using advanced software-defined networking and edge caching services to deliver a consistent experience, transactional simplicity, and high-performing DaaS, the companies noted.

This announcement builds upon years of collaboration between Citrix and Google Cloud. Under the terms of an expanded agreement, Citrix will become a preferred and strategic virtual desktop service partner of Google Cloud, and Google will become a preferred and strategic cloud partner for Citrix.

“For organizations that are looking to scale and secure their remote workforce without the IT responsibility, Citrix and Google are working closely as part of our new expanded partnership to develop a fully-managed and integrated DaaS solution on Google Cloud,” says Citrix.

What’s happening right now?

As they work to develop this fully-managed DaaS solution, the two companies say the first step of this strategic partnership will be a Citrix solution with a purpose-built management plane in Google Cloud, which will be available for preview in the next few months.

Google Cloud subscribers will soon be able to purchase Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service with the Google Cloud-based control plane in the Google Cloud Marketplace. And coming soon, the customers will be able to use Citrix’s new migration and deployment guides found on its Citrix Tech Zone page for step-by-step guidance on their journey to Google Cloud with Citrix.