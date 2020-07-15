Citrix and Microsoft hug tighter, extend their partnership

Microsoft and Citrix have signed a new multi-year agreement to reform the digital workspace transition, further elaborating on their long-standing partnership.

Citrix specializes in digital workspace solutions that provide remote workspaces for users on the front-end, and a completely manageable backend for IT on the back-end. The new agreement sees Microsoft choosing Citrix Workspace as a preferred digital workspace solution and Citrix selecting Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform.

Following the announcement July 14, Citrix will begin moving its existing on-premises customers to Microsoft Azure.

“As organizations everywhere adapt to new ways of work, they will need to reimagine how and where work gets done,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “Together with Citrix, we will apply the power of Azure to this challenge, helping our customers seamlessly and securely connect their employees to their applications, so they can be more agile and productive wherever they are.”

Citrix and Microsoft will provide joint tools and services to smoothen the transition for businesses. It will also provide joint offerings including Citrix Citrix Workspace, Citrix SD-WAN, Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 through the Azure Marketplace and their channel partners.

In addition, Citrix will also be building a Microsoft-centric Citrix Workspace for Windows Virtual Desktops and Microsoft 365.

The agreement increases mutual benefits between the two companies. Moving existing on-prem Citrix customers to Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform would increase Microsoft’s cloud business revenue.