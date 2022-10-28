Cisco brings new customer experience capabilities to contact centers

Digital communications technology company Cisco has announced updates to its web conferencing platform Webex’s CX (customer experience) portfolio, aimed at helping businesses deliver a connected, personalized, and omnichannel customer experience.

“Digital-first consumers now demand a more responsive and personalized experience from the brands they love,” said Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of Cisco Security and Collaboration. “This trend is driving companies to reconsider their approach to CX. They want a single vendor offering that brings together advanced CX capabilities with the security and reliability they’ve come to expect from Cisco.”

With Webex CX, Cisco said it is the only company to deliver a fully integrated UCaaS (Unified Communications-as-a-Service), CCaaS (Contact Center-as-a-Service) and CPaaS (Communications Platform-as-a-Service) via Webex Suite, Contact Center, and Webex Connect, respectively.

New features announced include:

Webex Contact Center and PSTN voice calls (public switched telephone network) will now have AI-powered background noise reduction technology, designed to reduce distraction and improve comprehension for the customer and agent

Webex Contact Center will also offer an enhanced cloud-based supervisor dashboard to monitor agent performance, message within the Webex App, check call highlights and view agent information

With Webex Connect , businesses can engage via more than 16 channels, including Instagram and Google Business Messages

New integrations with CRM (customer relationship management) contact center, commerce, database/storage, and help desk vendors, notably including Salesforce, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and others.

New integration with Sycurio , a UK-based company that provides SaaS solutions to contact centers handling sensitive data and payment information

Bot capabilities with support for 93 languages

Enhanced Analyzer reports, designed to support supervisors looking to optimize their team performance with real-time and historical insights.

Customer Experience Developer Portal featuring access to APIs and documentation to personalize contact center experiences, including agent desktop, routing, orchestration, automation, AI, and more.

Cisco also launched the Cisco Headset 720 Series, featuring a 276° rotation boom arm with flip-to-mute, and one button joining for Webex and Microsoft Teams calls. Options include single or dual ear wearing styled headsets.