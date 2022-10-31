Cisco announces new partnerships and updates to Webex suite

California-based digital communications technology company Cisco made a number of announcements at its annual collaboration conference, WebexOne 2022, including unveiling updates to the Webex suite and partnerships with Microsoft and Apple. With these innovations, Cisco seeks to enhance the hybrid workspace and adapt to people’s different working needs and styles.

“Hybrid work is both different and harder than how we worked before. Regardless of job function – frontline worker, knowledge worker, IT admin, or contact center agent – people expect and deserve an amazing experience no matter where or how they work,” said Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of Cisco Security and Collaboration.

New features and updates to Webex Suite

Partnerships