CIOCAN, Rotman School of Management launch certification for CIOs

The CIO Association of Canada (CIOCAN) and the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management announced the launch today of the CIO Executive Leadership Program and the CIO.D professional designation.

“While IQ and technical skills are important ‘threshold capabilities’ required to become a

successful leader, they are by themselves not enough,” said Walid Hejazi, professor of

economic analysis and policy at the Rotman School of Management, and academic director of the Rotman Executive Programs.

“Managing and leading are very different. Far too often, those promoted into leadership roles find themselves quite unprepared for the significant challenges that come with leading. This program has been curated specifically for CIOs (chief information officers) and aspiring CIOs to sharpen (their) leadership capabilities to ensure a smoother and more successful transition into more senior leadership roles.”

The program consists of three-hour sessions twice a week for five weeks. It will be conducted entirely online, with small class group settings, and will lead to a Certificate of Achievement on successful completion. The first session will begin on Mar. 25, 2024.

The regular fee is $9,750 + HST, however early bird registrants will pay $7,800 + HST until Nov. 20, a 20 per cent discount.

Following successful completion of the Rotman program, CIOs can apply for the official CIO.D designation.

“I’ve researched and even achieved a lot of technical and leadership certifications and designations over the course of my career, but have rarely run into an official CIO Designation or Certification,” noted Derek Cullen, CIO, Stikeman Elliott LLP and director of partnerships, CIO Association of Canada. “I am confident that the CIO.D is poised to be the official standard for CIOs and senior IT leaders everywhere. Whether you are an aspiring CIO looking to make the move to C level, an existing CIO looking to join this exclusive group of peers, or an organization looking to validate the competency of your next IT leader, the CIO.D is the new standard for excellence. The path to this designation via the Rotman School of Business at U of T and official endorsement via CIO Association of Canada and their process is a long needed gateway to IT leadership competency.”

To receive the CIO.D designation, applicants must have at least three years of verifiable IT leadership experience, be a member in good standing of the CIO Association of Canada, and pass the CIOCAN designation exam (exam fee is $399 + HST).

“I am proud that the CIO Association of Canada has taken the next step to increase the visibility and legitimacy of the CIO/CTO/CDO role,” said Philippe Johnston, president of CIOCAN and chief information officer, National Research Council Canada. “We have seen the need and increased importance of having a competent, visionary, and business savvy senior IM/IT business leader at the C-suite to drive value for businesses.

“This certification will formalize those skills and competencies needed to be successful in this role, and will ensure Canadian businesses, not for profit, and government organizations leverage technology to improve the delivery of their digital services to their customers.”