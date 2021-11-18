CIO Association of Canada to host fireside chat with BlackBerry’s John Chen

BlackBerry executive chairman and chief executive officer John Chen has done what it seemed was impossible. Twice.

In 1998, he joined struggling database vendor Sybase as CEO, and over the next decade he reinvented the company, staying at the helm until it merged with SAP.

Then in 2013, he took on the task of rescuing BlackBerry, and has succeeded in turning it from a floundering smartphone company into a successful IoT cybersecurity and enterprise productivity software vendor whose tagline is “Intelligent Security. Everywhere.”, and whose mission is “To be the world’s leading provider of end-to-end mobility solutions that are the most secure and trusted.”

On November 22 at 12:30 PM ET, the CIO Association of Canada (CIOCAN) will welcome Chen to a virtual fireside chat with Philippe Johnston, chief information officer at the National Research Council of Canada and CIOCAN national president, for a wide-ranging discussion about his leadership, the future of cybersecurity and connectivity for the enterprise and the Internet of Things, how the government of Canada and Canadian CIOs can address emerging IT challenges, and more.

“I’m really intrigued with their rebirth, how John has been able to pivot and keep the company going,” Johnston said. “What are some key things to help pivot? I’m sure the story of John doing that will resonate with CIOs, because we all struggle with that.”

