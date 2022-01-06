CES 2022: Asus’s unveils three new mobile displays

Taiwanese-based computer and phone hardware company ASUSTek Computer Inc., announced its latest mobile displays at CES 2022 this week.

ZenScreen Ink MB14AHD

ZenScreen Ink MB14AHD is a 14-inch IPS panel with dual touch functionality. It features an active stylus pen as well as 10-point touch. Its integrated kickstand makes it functional for home and office use or outdoor use. It also features an MPP 2.0 stylus pen with 4096-level pressure sensitivity and low latency for a smooth writing experience.

The monitor has several connectivity options, offering two USB-C and one micro HDMI connection. It will be available in the second quarter of 2022 for a price of US$369.

ZenScreen Go MB16AWP

ASUS ZenScreen Go MB16AWP is a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare wireless portable monitor equipped with a high-capacity battery. It features built-in wireless connections that eliminate the need for external cables and allows users to stream shows and movies from a smartphone or project content from another device.

Auto-rotation (with G-sensor) automatically senses orientation and switches the display between portrait and landscape. In addition, a new kickstand design provides users with flexibility for comfortable use. An embedded ¼” thread at the bottom part of the monitor lets users attach it to a standard tripod, saving desktop space.

It will be available to purchase in the second quarter of 2022 for US$479.

ZenScreen OLED MQ16AH

The ZenScreen OLED MQ16AH is a 15-inch OLED panel with up to 1073.7M (10 bit) colours. It features a high contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and a response time of 1 ms. The ZenScreen OLED MQ16AH features an embedded proximity sensor that dims the display when it’s not being used, which helps with both power-saving and preventing image burn-in.

It has an embedded standard tripod socket that supports multiple standing angles, and comes with a smart case to protect the device. The monitor will be available to purchase in the first quarter of 2022 for US$399.