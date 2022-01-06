Thursday, January 6, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
20
0
InfrastructureMobility

CES 2022: Asus’s unveils three new mobile displays

Samira Balsara

Taiwanese-based computer and phone hardware company ASUSTek Computer Inc., announced its latest mobile displays at CES 2022 this week.

ZenScreen Ink MB14AHD

ZenScreen Ink MB14AHD is a 14-inch IPS panel with dual touch functionality. It features an active stylus pen as well as 10-point touch. Its integrated kickstand makes it functional for home and office use or outdoor use. It also features an MPP 2.0 stylus pen with 4096-level pressure sensitivity and low latency for a smooth writing experience. 

Asus ZenScreen Ink
The Asus ZenScreen Ink. Source: Asus

The monitor has several connectivity options, offering two USB-C and one micro HDMI connection. It will be available in the second quarter of 2022 for a price of US$369.

ZenScreen Go MB16AWP

ASUS ZenScreen Go MB16AWP is a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare wireless portable monitor equipped with a high-capacity battery. It features built-in wireless connections that eliminate the need for external cables and allows users to stream shows and movies from a smartphone or project content from another device. 

Asus ZenScreen Go
The Asus ZenScreen Go. Source: Asus

Auto-rotation (with G-sensor) automatically senses orientation and switches the display between portrait and landscape. In addition, a new kickstand design provides users with flexibility for comfortable use. An embedded ¼” thread at the bottom part of the monitor lets users attach it to a standard tripod, saving desktop space.

It will be available to purchase in the second quarter of 2022 for US$479.

ZenScreen OLED MQ16AH

The ZenScreen OLED MQ16AH is a 15-inch OLED panel with up to 1073.7M (10 bit) colours. It features a high contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and a response time of 1 ms. The ZenScreen OLED MQ16AH features an embedded proximity sensor that dims the display when it’s not being used, which helps with both power-saving and preventing image burn-in. 

ZenScreen OLED
The Asus ZenScreen OLED. Source: Asus

It has an embedded standard tripod socket that supports multiple standing angles, and comes with a smart case to protect the device. The monitor will be available to purchase in the first quarter of 2022 for US$399.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Samira Balsara
Samira is a part-time writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Ryerson University and hopes to become a new anchor or write journalistic profiles.
Previous articleRansomware attacks will be more targeted in 2022: Trend Micro

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Infrastructure

Microsoft deal boosts security drive

John Fontana - 0