Celebrate our champions in the 2023 Digital Transformation Awards

All year round, we search for stories of the achievements of Canadian companies. I’m always amazed at the creativity, the innovation, and sometimes the determination of companies that are facing the challenges of transforming their businesses to meet the demands of a hyper-competitive market.

Once a year, ITWC takes the opportunity to celebrate these achievements with our Digital Transformation Awards. On May 24 and 25, we will celebrate the companies and the leaders who drive digital transformation.

How do we find these companies? From YOU!

We rely on our readers, on publicists, and even the companies themselves, to identify these champions. So if you know of a company that you think has done something extraordinary in the arena of digital transformation, why not nominate them for a Digital Transformation Award?

Categories include:

Large private sector – Digital transformation among Canadian businesses employing more than 500 people.

Small to mid-size private sector – Transformation within a small to medium-sized business (with fewer than 500 employees).

Large public sector – Hospitals, academic institutions, government departments and large municipalities are fertile ground for digital transformation.

Small public sector/not-for-profit – Municipalities, universities, school boards and hospitals that have demonstrated excellence in digital transformation. Not-for-profit organizations will also be recognized in this category.

Digital disruptor – An organization that has significantly disrupted the market, or has transformed it, through the specific use of artificial intelligence, deep learning, blockchain or any other emerging technology.

Can you think of someone who should be nominated? Send them to digitaltransformationawards.ca, or go there and nominate them yourself.

Need help? Just include as much information as you can, and leave a message in the nomination with your email or contact info, and someone will get back to help you.

Let’s celebrate our success and take pride in Canadian innovation!

Jim Love

CIO and Chief Content Officer, ITWC