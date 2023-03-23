SUBSCRIBE
Security

Canadian movie chain Cineplex among the victims of GoAnywhere MFT hack

Howard Solomon
Data Breach Graphic
Image from Shutterstock.com

Another Canadian organization has acknowledged being victimized by the GoAnwhere MFT managed file transfer vulnerability leveraged by the Clop ransomware gang. The Clop gang has told Bleeping Computer that it has hit 130 organizations using the vulnerability.

Movie chain Cineplex Inc. said Thursday it was hit. This comes after Cineplex was listed by Clop on its expanding list of victims.

“We recently learned of a data security incident involving a third-party supplier that Cineplex used for data transfer services,” Judy Lung, Cineplex’s director of communications, said in an email to IT World Canada. “Fortra GoAnywhere MFT (Managed File Transfer) was the victim of a zero-day cyber attack. We immediately informed all Cineplex employees who may have been affected and took steps to protect and support them. Cineplex operations were not impacted nor was any customer data accessed or compromised.”

Publicly-traded Cineplex just reported February box office revenues of $37 million.

Last week Toronto-based Onex Corp., one of Canada’s biggest asset management companies, admitted it, too, is a victim.

Fortra markets GoAnywhere MFT as a secure managed file transfer service that allows organizations to centralize, simplify, and automate data movement. It can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

