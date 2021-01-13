Canada’s top 10 tech companies to work for in 2021

#1 Google

Highest ranked newcomer, Google bagged the first position for its collaborative environment, great technology and a good pay among many other factors. Google is an American multinational technology company that specializes in Internet-related services and products, which include a search engine, software, hardware, online advertising technologies, and cloud computing.

Approximately 90 per cent of the employees who have reviewed the company on Glassdoor say they would recommend the company to a friend, and 94 per cent approve of the chief executive officer Sundar Pichai. Approximately 17,000 employee reviews contributed to Google’s current score of 4.5 out of 5 on Glassdoor.