Canada's top 10 tech companies to work for in 2021 Pragya Sehgal @itworldca Published: January 12th, 2021 Canada's best tech companies to work for in 2021Glassdoor, the expert company on insights about jobs and companies, today announced the winners of its 13th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honouring the Best Places to Work in 2021 across Canada. The list includes companies in health care, telecommunications, retail and health care, however, tech continues to show the strongest presence, with eight tech employers represented on the list, up from five last year. Four tech employers are new to the Canada list in 2021, including Google, Sage, Infosys and Intuit. All these winners are determined based on feedback provided by those who know a company best – the employees in Canada. Here, we’ll look at the top 10 tech employers in Canada in 2021.#1 Google Highest ranked newcomer, Google bagged the first position for its collaborative environment, great technology and a good pay among many other factors. Google is an American multinational technology company that specializes in Internet-related services and products, which include a search engine, software, hardware, online advertising technologies, and cloud computing. Approximately 90 per cent of the employees who have reviewed the company on Glassdoor say they would recommend the company to a friend, and 94 per cent approve of the chief executive officer Sundar Pichai. Approximately 17,000 employee reviews contributed to Google’s current score of 4.5 out of 5 on Glassdoor. #2 MicrosoftMicrosoft now sits at No.2 after being at the top for two consecutive years. There are 28,000 employee reviews on the platform and 90 per cent of the company employees who have left reviews say they will recommend Microsoft to a friend for it offers very flexible work management and supportive work culture. in Washington, Microsoft Corporation is an American multinational technology company which develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Ninety-eight per cent say they approve of the chief executive officer Satya Nadela. The reviews contributed to the company’s current score of 4.4 out of 5 on Glassdoor. #3 AppleOnly Apple, No.4 on the list of 25 Best Places to Work in Canada in 2021 and No.3 on the list of top 10 best tech companies to work in Canada, has ranked among Glassdoor’s list of Best Places to Work for all six years. The company has climbed up from No.23 in 2020 to No.4 in 2021. Headquartered in California, Apple is an American multinational technology company that designs, develops and sells computer software, consumer electronics, and online services. Out of the 20,000 company employees who have left reviews on the platform, 85 per cent say they will recommend the company to a friend and 94 per cent approve of the chief executive officer Tim Cook. Many employees have appreciated the company for the great benefits and wages that it offers. The reviews contributed to the company’s current score of 4.4 out of 5 on Glassdoor. #4 Sage Out of the 2,800 employees who have left reviews for Sage on the Glassdoor platform, 86 per cent say they will recommend the company to a friend, and 95 per cent say they approve of the chief executive officer Steve Hare. Sage provides software and solutions to manage accounting, HR, payments, assets, construction, real estate, and enterprise systems. Most of the employees describe their jobs as being rewarding and the company environment as flexible and collaborative. Moreover, Sage has been listed as part of the 50 Large companies, determined by their own female employees, as the deserving winners of Comparably’s Best Companies for Women 2020 Award.#5 SAPGlassdoor has reviews from 18,000 SAP employees 95 per cent of whom say they will recommend the company to a friend. Ninety-seven per cent of the employees approve of the chief executive officer Christian Klein and many describe SAP as a great company in all aspects: people, culture, product, portfolio, people care, etc.A market leader in enterprise application software, SAP’s products include machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies that have been built to help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. The company has offices in 130 countries. #6 SalesforceDescribed as an inclusive workplace by most of its employees on Glassdoor, Salesforce is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Ninety per cent of the 7,600 employees who have reviewed the company on the platform say they will recommend the company to a friend, however, the company has gone down eight ranks since last year.Ninety-seven per cent of the employees of the company approve of the chief executive officer Marc Benioff, most describing the company as being fun, easy and collaborative. Sage is also a highly rated workplace among its employees for its great management. The overall rating of the company is 4.3 out of 5 on Glassdoor. #7 Ericsson-WorldwideOut of the 12,000 employees who have reviewed the company, 83 per cent say they will recommend the company to a friend, and 94 per cent approve of the chief executive officer Börje Ekholm. Most employees say the company offers a good work environment, great benefits and growth opportunities. With locations around the world, Ericsson is one of the leading providers of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to service providers. The portfolio of the company ranges across networks, digital services, managed services and emerging business; powered by 5G and IoT platforms. With more than 54,000 granted patents, Ericsson has one of the strongest intellectual property rights portfolios in the industry.#8 AccentureAn American-Irish multinational professional services company, Accenture has 70,000 reviews from employees on Glassdoor. Seventy-eight per cent of the employees who have reviewed Accenture say they will recommend the company to a friend, and 87 per cent say they approve of the chief executive officer Jeffrey Russell. Accenture is a Fortune Global 500 company that services clients in more than 120 countries, offering strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations services.No.16 on Glassdoor’s list of Best Places to Work in 2021 across Canada, seven positions up from last year, Accenture was also named one of Greater Toronto’s (GTA) Top Employers in 2021 for the 10th consecutive year!#9 InfosysOut of the 49,000 employees who have reviewed Infosys on Glassdoor, 78 per cent say they will recommend the company to a friend, and 89 per cent approve of the chief executive officer Salil S. Parekh. An Indian multinational corporation that provides business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services, Infosys enables clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. An American business and financial software company that develops and sells financial, accounting, and tax preparation software and related services for small businesses, accountants, and individuals, Intuit has been reviewed by around 6,000 of its employees on Glassdoor. Many of the reviewers describe the company as one with a strong work ethic combined with a healthy respect for a good work-life balance. Eighty-seven per cent of the employees who have reviewed Intuit say they will recommend the company to a friend and 92 per cent approve of the chief executive officer Sasan Goodarzi. 