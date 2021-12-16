Thursday, December 16, 2021
SUBSCRIBE
7
0
Privacy & Security

Canada’s Security Compass Advisory shifts to Kroll

Howard Solomon
Photograph of a handshake
Credit: Shutterstock

The former consulting division of one of Canada’s cybersecurity firms has been scooped up by Kroll LLC, an American provider of a wide range of services and digital products with offices in 30 countries.

Security Compass Advisory, which until earlier this year had been the consulting wing of Toronto-based Security Compass Technologies, is now part of Kroll, the companies said Wednesday.

Security Compass Advisory president Jordan Kendall, managing director Krishna Raja, and director of sales Joshua Arsenio will join Kroll’s cyber risk practice, along with about 100 other employees.

With the additional resources and expertise of Security Compass Advisory, Kroll expands its red team, penetration testing, and cloud security capabilities to deliver agile-friendly testing that seamlessly integrates with development teams to deliver safer code, faster, Kroll said in a statement.

The acquisition brings Kroll’s cyber risk team to over 500 professionals worldwide, it added.

No price was given for the acquisition.

Security Compass Technologies is the developer of the SD Elements suite for risk assessment, threat modeling and secure coding.

“Security Compass Advisory is the ideal strategic partner to help us realize the growth we’ve planned for our assessment and testing services both geographically, through its strength in North America, and from a technology perspective, with their experts helping enhance our growing portfolio of managed security solutions,” Jason Smolanoff, president of Kroll’s cyber risk practice, said in a statement. “This acquisition reinforces Kroll’s position as the only firm in the world able to deliver end-to-end cyber security solutions.”

Kroll offers a number of consulting services including valuation, expert services, investigations, cyber security, corporate finance, restructuring, legal and business solutions, data analytics, and regulatory compliance.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous articleRobo-Dog Spot demonstrates its potential at Toronto construction site

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Privacy & Security

Ethics 101 and TechCrunch’s expose of Twitter data theft

Robert X. Cringely - 0