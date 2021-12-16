Canada’s Security Compass Advisory shifts to Kroll

The former consulting division of one of Canada’s cybersecurity firms has been scooped up by Kroll LLC, an American provider of a wide range of services and digital products with offices in 30 countries.

Security Compass Advisory, which until earlier this year had been the consulting wing of Toronto-based Security Compass Technologies, is now part of Kroll, the companies said Wednesday.

Security Compass Advisory president Jordan Kendall, managing director Krishna Raja, and director of sales Joshua Arsenio will join Kroll’s cyber risk practice, along with about 100 other employees.

With the additional resources and expertise of Security Compass Advisory, Kroll expands its red team, penetration testing, and cloud security capabilities to deliver agile-friendly testing that seamlessly integrates with development teams to deliver safer code, faster, Kroll said in a statement.

The acquisition brings Kroll’s cyber risk team to over 500 professionals worldwide, it added.

No price was given for the acquisition.

Security Compass Technologies is the developer of the SD Elements suite for risk assessment, threat modeling and secure coding.

“Security Compass Advisory is the ideal strategic partner to help us realize the growth we’ve planned for our assessment and testing services both geographically, through its strength in North America, and from a technology perspective, with their experts helping enhance our growing portfolio of managed security solutions,” Jason Smolanoff, president of Kroll’s cyber risk practice, said in a statement. “This acquisition reinforces Kroll’s position as the only firm in the world able to deliver end-to-end cyber security solutions.”

Kroll offers a number of consulting services including valuation, expert services, investigations, cyber security, corporate finance, restructuring, legal and business solutions, data analytics, and regulatory compliance.