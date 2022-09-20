SUBSCRIBE
Canada’s biggest telecom operators rank high in 5G reach, Opensignal report finds

Ashee Pamma

Canada’s Big Three carriers, Bell, Rogers and Telus, excel in 5G reach, an Opensignal report that measured 5G network performance of 144 network operators worldwide, found. The three national operators ranked as high performers in the 5G reach category in Opensignal’s 5G Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2022. 

The 5G reach category analyzes the geographical extent of an operator’s 5G network by measuring the average proportion of locations where users were connected to a 5G network out of all the locations they visited.

Rogers ranked 14th out of 34, scoring 5.3 on a 10 point scale, indicating that users of this carrier found a 5G signal in just over half of the locations they visited, while Bell and Telus both scored 4.8 points, ranking 21st and 22nd, respectively. Only the top eight operators scored 6 or more points, while the global network average remains low at 3.7 points. 

 

Source: Opensignal

However, 5G reach continues to improve as operators invest heavily to increase the geographical extent of their 5G networks. Bell and Telus, for instance ranked high in the most improved in 5G reach category, at 72.5 per cent and 71.2 per cent, respectively.

Unlike last year, Canada’s national operators failed to make it into the best 5G Games experience category that measures gaming performance using a 5G signal. All three operators were also absent from the best in 5G download and upload speed categories as well 5G video experience category. 

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

