SUBSCRIBE
32
0
CompaniesGovernment & Public SectorOperationsSecurity

Canada, U.S., hit by NOTAM system failures

Ashee Pamma
Source: Getty

NAV Canada, owner and operator of Canada’s civil air navigation service (ANS) tweeted yesterday that their NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) entry system suffered an outage, a day after their U.S. equivalent, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported a similar issue.

The NOTAM system alerts pilots of potential hazards along the flight route.

NAV Canada said the outage lasted from 10:20 EST to 13:15 EST, and caused no delays or cancellations.

According to the body, the incident was not related to FAA’s NOTAM system failure, which led to the cancellations of more than 1,300 flights and delayed over 10,000, within, into and out of the U.S..

“We continue to monitor our systems and investigate the cause”, NAV Canada tweeted.

Later in the evening, the company affirmed that the disruption was caused by a computer hardware failure, and denied the possibility of a cyberattack.

In the U.S., the FAA’s systems have also been restored, and in their latest update, the agency linked the outage to a “damaged database file”, and also maintained that there is no evidence of a cyberattack.

“The FAA is working diligently to further pinpoint the causes of this issue and take all needed steps to prevent this kind of disruption from happening again.”

Both the primary and backup systems of the FAA’s NOTAM were impacted, according to a senior government official. Officials are also continuing investigations, NBC News reported.

So far, it is unclear whether travelers will receive any compensation. Usually the airlines provide compensation for delays, but this time the issue was caused by the government run-FAA. When asked by a reporter, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg did not say whether the Transportation Department would pay compensation .

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Restrict physical access to certain Siemens PLCs, industrial admins warned
Next article
Hackers compromised Ontario liquor board website, stole customer data

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.