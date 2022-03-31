Calgary company helps women advance their tech careers with Career Pathing

Calgary-based Chic Geek, an organization dedicated to gender diversifying the technology sector to open more doors for women, is providing women with a path to advancement, in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the Alberta government, through its Career Pathing program.

Chic Geek team. Source: Chic Geek

With its Career Pathing program, women can network and find female mentors in the sector. Career Pathing sets women up with connections who are already embedded in the tech industry. This Calgary-developed program showcases women as role models and is an opportunity for women in tech to grow their networks in a strategic, supportive way.

When a user first signs up, they complete their profile information and Chic Geek matches them with their first connection. Each career “pather” receives a new match every month, picked by a Chic Geek team member.

Career Pathing provides women with the chance to talk to 12 different women in tech over the span of one year. This approach expands networks at a faster pace, while still giving women high-quality conversations, mentorship and gateways to opportunities.

The partnerships

This year, the Alberta Government has been focused on broadening the technology space for women. In February, it announced it would provide CA$1.9 million to help more women enter and succeed in the IT sector.

The money is part of a two-year research and innovation grant to the Momentum Community Economic Development Society and the program is accepting applications until May 2.

AWS will provide the curriculum, labs and a learning management system for the delivery of its AWS re/Start program. Momentum will connect potential learners, focusing on mainly unemployed women in the Calgary area to help address barriers they may face, and Chic Geek’s Career Pathing program will seed the mentorship connections.

Chic Geek’s beta test of Career Pathing in 2021 was met with great success – more than 500 connections between senior and mid-career level women in technology were established over six months. Many of these women are using these connections to make positive career moves in technology. In addition, 59 per cent of those who took part over the past year reported feeling they were able to accomplish their goals through the program.

Career Pathing subscription costs for individuals are between CA$19 and CA$29 a month, depending on level.