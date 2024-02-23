SUBSCRIBE
569
0
Security

Breaking news: RCMP facing ‘alarming’ cyber attack

Howard Solomon
Featured image - cyber attack

The RCMP is facing a serious cyber attack from an unspecified threat actor.

The Mounties told CBC News today that a “breach of this magnitude is alarming.”

“The situation is evolving quickly but at this time, there is no impact on RCMP operations and no known threat to the safety and security of Canadians,” a spokesperson for the RCMP said in a statement issued to CBC News.

“The quick work and mitigation strategies put in place demonstrate the significant steps the RCMP has taken to detect and prevent these types of threats,” CBC News was told.

So far the RCMP’s websites don’t appear to be affected.

It could be a coincidence, but this week, Canada’s Communications Security Establishment — the government’s cybersecurity and electronic spy agency — urged IT departments to be vigilant for attacks, because Saturday is the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The worry is that Russian government threat actors or groups affiliated or sympathetic to Russia will mark the time by launching cyber attacks against nations supporting Ukraine.

The CSE said possible activity ranges from defacing websites and denial of service attacks to more serious activities.

Also this week, the RCMP was among the police forces credited with helping take down the LockBit ransomware gang.

In an email response to a query for more information, Marie-Eve Breton, an RCMP media relations officer, repeated the statement to the CBC that “while a breach of this magnitude is alarming, the quick work and mitigation strategies put in place demonstrates the significant steps the RCMP has taken to detect and prevent these types of threats.”

Asked in a follow-up email why the breach is of “magnitude” and “alarming,” whether it was serious enough to have destroyed hardware, or whether it was ransomware, Breton replied the Mounties are not in a position to provide further information, as its cyber and criminal investigations are ongoing.

“As previously stated, at this time, there is no impact on RCMP operations and no known threat to the safety and security of Canadians,” she wrote. “Further, there are no known impacts on safety and security partners in Canada or abroad.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous article
Making AI explainable to bridge trust gaps: Forrester weighs in
Next article
Cyber Security Today, Week in Review for week ending Friday, Feb. 23, 2024

Featured Articles

Cybersecurity in 2024: Priorities and challenges for Canadian organizations 

By Derek Manky As predictions for 2024 point to the continued expansion...
Read more

Survey shows generative AI is a top priority for Canadian corporate leaders.

Leaders are devoting significant budget to generative AI for 2024 Canadian corporate...
Read more

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2024

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

SUBSCRIBE