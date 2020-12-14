BREAKING: Desjardins at fault for huge data breach, say privacy commissioners

Canada’s largest financial services data breach was caused by a series of gaps in administrative and technological safeguards, federal and Quebec privacy commissioners said in a report issued this morning.

“[Desjardins Group] did not demonstrate the appropriate level of attention required to protect the sensitive personal information entrusted to its care,” said Daniel Therrien, Privacy Commissioner of Canada. “The organization’s customers and members, and all citizens, were justifiably shocked by the scale of this data breach. That being said, we are satisfied with the mitigation measures offered to those affected and the commitments made by Desjardins.”

Discovered in June 2019, the data breach involved 9.7 million individuals with accounts at Desjardins credit union branches, largely in Quebec and Ontario, and some abroad. Data copied by an unnamed staffer in the marketing department and allegedly sold to a private lender included first and last names, dates of birth, social insurance numbers, residential addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses and transaction histories.

The report notes the unnamed employee was described by Desjardins as Desjardins, “a skilled and high performing employee, and who was a key resource for many of his colleagues.”

Desjardins had recognized some of the security weaknesses that ultimately led to the breach and had developed a plan to remedy them, the commissioners said in the joint report. “Nonetheless, it failed to rectify the issues in time to prevent what happened. Moreover, the breach occurred over more than a two-year period before Desjardins became aware of it, and then only after the organization had been notified by the police.”

While Desjardins “invested a significant portion of its overall information security budget to fight against external threats,” the commissioners said, “in our view, the absence of a culture of vigilance against internal threats significantly contributed to the breach.”

The federal Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act ( PIPEDA ), obliges organizations to protect personal information with security safeguards appropriate to the sensitivity of the information. “This represents a significant, but nonetheless crucial task for a financial institution with complex systems and that maintains a large number of business relationships,” a summary of the report said. But Desjardins violated PIPEDA requirements in accountability, retention periods, and security safeguards, the report said.

The investigation into the breach at Desjardins highlights the risks of insider threats. The report says the Office of the Privacy Commissioner stresses the importance of vigilance and a holistic approach to addressing and mitigating the impact of such threats.

For at least 26 months, an unnamed malicious employee exfiltrated sensitive personal information to an unknown person or persons, said the report.

This information was originally stored in two data warehouses to which the malicious employee had limited access: The credit data warehouse and the banking data warehouse. Access to the banking data warehouse was segmented according to whether the information was confidential (which included personal information) or non-confidential. But the credit data warehouse wasn’t segmented, and employees with the necessary authorizations could access all of the data, including personal information.

“Our investigation revealed that in the course of fulfilling their duties, certain employees from Desjardins’ marketing department copied the compromised personal information from both data warehouses to the marketing department’s shared directory accessible to all employees of the department. These employees had the necessary authorizations to access the data warehouses, including confidential information (and personal information). The employee identified by Desjardins as the source of the breach, referred to in this report as the ‘malicious employee’, did not have access rights to personal information held in the banking data warehouse. However, he did have access to other non-confidential information contained in this warehouse.

Each month one or more employees performed an automated transfer of personal information from the credit data warehouse to their user folder(s) in the marketing department’s shared drive. Other employees in the marketing department copied confidential personal information from the banking data warehouse to a shared drive. Once transferred, employees who did not have the necessary authorizations to access the confidential information in the data warehouses were able to access it freely.

Between March 2017 and May 2019, the malicious employee copied this personal information from the shared drive, including information he would not normally have access rights to in the banking data warehouse, onto his work computer and then onto USB keys. This, the report says, was in contravention of the confidentiality agreement he signed in the course of his employment.

The privacy commissioners’ couldn’t trace where the data went. According to media reports, they noted, the malicious employee is suspected of having sold some of the personal information to a private lender. Some of the information was reportedly then forwarded to a second private lender, who was also a mortgage broker, and his partner, an investment and insurance advisor. This partner allegedly admitted to investigators from Quebec’s Autorité des marchés financiers that he paid $40,000 to buy lists of Desjardins members’ personal information.

Police are still investigating.

The report says:

Desjardins failed to ensure the proper implementation of its policies and procedures for managing personal information, some of which were inadequate, to begin with;

From a technological standpoint, the access controls and data segregation of the databases and directories were inadequate;

Employee training and awareness were lacking considering the sensitive nature of the personal information the organization was entrusted with;

Desjardins had not implemented retention periods or procedures regarding the destruction of personal information.

The privacy commissioners are scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Desjardins had no shortage of directives, policies and procedures for protecting personal information, the report notes. In fact, there were 13 of them. But, the report adds, certain relevant policies and procedures were incomplete or had not been implemented. Examples include the personal information retention schedule, standards for managing shared directories, and granting high-level privileges, as well as rules governing the use of confidential personal information extracted from the banking data warehouse.

“In our view, Desjardins’ most significant failing in this area is with regards to the implementation of its policies and procedures,” the report says. “Despite the existence of many, we identified several examples of Desjardins having failed to take the necessary steps to ensure their complete and integrated implementation.”

Would you recommend this article? 1 0

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!

We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.



Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note → , Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Sponsor: CanadianCIO

A SURVIVAL GUIDE BY CLAUDIO SILVESTRI, VICE-PRESIDENT AND CIO, NAV CANADA