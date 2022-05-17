Tuesday, May 17, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
41
0
DevelopmentEmerging Tech

BlackBerry QNX OS gains another critical safety cert, this one aimed at railways

Tom Li
Freight container train in Jasper. Alberta. Canada.
Credit: Getty Images

BlackBerry has announced that QNX OS for Safety 2.2 will be certified to Safety Integrity Level (SIL) 4, the highest level in the EN 50125 safety standard established by the European Electrotechnical Committee for Standardization (CENELEC).

QNX OS for Safety is a pre-certified microkernel operating system to support critical digital transportation systems development. Running on both Arm and x86 processors, it provides safety-certified resource managers, applications, and qualified C and C++ toolchains to support app development. The operating system is pre-certified with a list of industrial standard organizations; the company provides the full list on its product website.

Developing on a pre-certified operating system saves time and cost for critical infrastructure software development by removing the safety certification process from the development process. With it, developers can focus on the applications as opposed to the full system stack.

With the latest certification, BlackBerry is gunning for the railway logistics and transportation industry, which saw a massive boom during the COVID-19 pandemic as online orders soared. The need for faster, reliable transportation was further fuelled by supply chain constraints; customers needed to receive materials from suppliers as quickly as possible to continue growth.

A number of railway systems developers have adopted BlackBerry’s QNX OS for Safety, including sTraffic in South Korea and Infraestruturas de Portugal in Portugal.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
Previous articleGoogle I/O 2022: Big features coming to Google Workspace

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com