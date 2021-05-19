Wednesday, May 19, 2021
    BlackBerry announces new endpoint and network security capabilities

    Pragya Sehgal
    Photo depicting AI-powered cybersecurity innovations
    3D rendering artificial intelligence AI research of robot and cyborg development for future of people living. Digital data mining and machine learning technology design for computer brain.

    This week, BlackBerry announced it’s extending its detection and response (XDR) strategy with two new cybersecurity innovations, BlackBerry Optics 3.0 and BlackBerry Gateway, built on prevention-first and AI-driven approach.

    BlackBerry Gateway, the company’s first AI-empowered Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) product designed to provide a company with network security as a service from all of its endpoints and to all of its cloud access points and on-prem resources, will be available this month.

    “Traditional endpoint security alone is not enough to tackle the sophisticated threat landscape. Our end-to-end approach to cybersecurity is deeply rooted in Cylance AI and ML to provide enhanced visibility and protection against current and future cyberthreats,” said Billy Ho, executive vice-president of product engineering at BlackBerry, in a press release.

    Simply put, Gateway’s Zero Trust architecture helps organizations reduce network access risk by assuming every user, endpoint, and network is potentially hostile until identity is authenticated. The company says as it builds out its XDR architecture, Gateway would provide ZTNA telemetry data that would be added to the cloud data lake.

    New data from HP’s latest Blurred Lines & Blindspots study revealed 95 per cent of Canadian IT decision-makers believe employees using personal devices for work, despite them not being built with business security in mind, has increased their company’s risk of a security breach. However, it looks like BlackBerry Gateway aims to eradicate that issue. 

    Built with a Prevent First and Protect First approach, BlackBerry noted Gateway will enable remote users to establish secure network connectivity from any device, managed or unmanaged, to any app, public or private cloud across any network, managed or unmanaged, and is poised to transcend to deliver AI-assisted threat detection and autonomous remediation.

    Are you making zero progress on Zero Trust? Here’s how to get started

     

    With Optics 3.0, BlackBerry’s next-generation cloud-based endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution which is underpinned by cloud-native architecture and Advanced Query capability, Edge AI threat detection and automated response capabilities execute directly on the endpoint device so an incident can be mitigated in near real-time, BlackBerry explained.

    Security professionals can then query and analyze the multiple sources of telemetry, alert, and forensic data which gets stored in the cloud data lake along with non-endpoint related telemetry data, to gain greater visibility and context into an organization’s security environment. The product will be available in Q2 2021.

    As part of their XDR roadmap and to enable more efficient and effective detection and response, Ho says the company will continue to add new products and additional sources of security telemetry, such as user behaviour, identity, network, data, application, and cloud to the Optics 3.0 cloud data lake. 

     

