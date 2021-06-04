Saturday, June 5, 2021
SUBSCRIBE
HomeInfrastructure
InfrastructureIT Workplace

Bell to offer AWS Wavelength Zones for faster edge computing

Tom Li
Tom Li
33
0
a smartphone against a 5G celltower as backdrop
xijian via Getty

Bell this week announced that it has teamed up with Amazon web services (AWS) to offer AWS Wavelength Zones for more responsive 5G applications at the edge.

The three AWS edge computing platforms detailed.
AWS’ edge computing platform lineup. Source: Amazon YouTube channel. Click to enlarge.

Amazon Wavelength is part of Amazon’s edge computing development platform that aims to bring the cloud to the edge. Along with AWS Outposts and AWS Local Zones, AWS Wavelength is designed for ultra-low latency data processing at the edge. Wavelength focuses specifically on 5G networks.

Moving data processing to the edge minimizes the number of hops the request must travel before retrieving the needed resources, improving experiences in latency-sensitive applications like cloud gaming and live streaming.

How AWS Wavelength Zone reduces latency in a 5G network.
Wavelength Zones shortens the communication paths between the client and the server so data can be processed earlier. Source: Amazon YouTube channel

Edge computing is also ideal for offloading compute-heavy workloads from the local device, saving power and and consolidating distributed data-processing nodes. For example, offloading video processing to the edge improves capturing flexibility and reduces the need to invest in high-powered local computers. AI inference is another potential application as it often requires the inferencing device to be close to the end-user for immediate insights.

By bringing Amazon Wavelength to Canada, Bell hopes to open new opportunities for developers of next-generation 5G applications. In addition, the company will be using AWS to develop its own services and products, as well as business customers looking to move their own operations into the edge.

Six examples of where edge computing can enable future use cases.
Examples of where edge computing can shine. Source: Amazon YouTube channel

“There’s a faster time to market, there’s certainly some speed involved in leveraging the Amazon platform to do that,” said Jeremy Wubs, senior vice-president of marketing at Bell. “But the bigger thing is really about anyone out there developing these use cases and solutions, to be able to put them on Amazon and put them on the 5G network and get better performance. This allows them to work better to do a whole bunch of things you couldn’t do before.”

Bell’s press release noted that the company has expanded its 5G networks to 35 per cent of the Canadian population.

Would you recommend this article?

0
0

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
As an avid technology enthusiast, Tom loves to fix, break, and talk about electronics. Now he gets to writes about them. Talk about a dream career.
Previous articleNearly 60% of small charities have zero plans to digitally transform, says CanadaHelps survey

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

MORE STORIES
Infrastructure

Is SOA dead?

Paul Krill - 0