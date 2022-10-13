SUBSCRIBE
AWS launches three new programs to bolster IT and cloud skills and help Ukrainians rejoin the workforce

Ashee Pamma

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced that it is advancing its commitment to provide 29 million people with free training by 2025 by launching three new programs to help Ukrainians rejoin the workforce, reskill IT workers to pivot to mid-level cloud careers, and provide learning opportunities to people with limited tech skills.

The three new programs are:

  1. IT Skills 4U-A free comprehensive workforce development program, designed to help Ukrainians get connected to AWS skills training and career support services. Ukrainians can choose AWS courses, ranging from cohort-based, 12-week programs to digital on-demand training, based on their skills level. AWS also announced that it is delivering classes in person in Poland for Ukrainian refugees and providing free AWS Certification vouchers to help individuals take exams and earn industry-recognized certifications. Career support services are offered in Polish, Ukrainian and English, while learning content is offered in multiple other languages as well. Ukrainians can register to complete a skills self assessment here
  2. AWS re/Start AssociateAWS announced the expansion of the reskilling program AWS re/Start, which seeks to connect graduates to entry-level job interview opportunities, and now to help individuals with no cloud IT experience augment their skills and pivot to mid-level jobs such as systems administrator, cloud automation lead, and cloud infrastructure engineer. AWS re/Start Associate provides real-world, scenario-based exercises, interactive labs, and coursework  as well as resume and career coaching. AWS says that they are emphasizing diversity by delivering the program in collaboration with local organizations working to help underrepresented communities. AWS re/Start is currently seeking employers looking to hire skilled entry-level and mid-level cloud talent.  
  3.  AWS Skills CenterAWS has announced the opening of the AWS Skills Center in Arlington, Virginia. The new space seeks to bring cloud computing closer to the local community and demonstrate, through interactive exhibits on robotics, space, games, sports, how technology is powering everything. The new center also has free in-person classes for adults with little or no background in technology. Students can choose foundational or specialized training and earn their AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Certification to validate their understanding of cloud computing and AWS technology. The Arlington center will open to the public on October 18.

